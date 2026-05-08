ASUS ROG Ally Refurbished Handheld Drops to $370 in Limited-Time Woot Deal





The handheld gaming market has become incredibly crowded lately, but the ASUS ROG Ally remains a solid pick for those looking to jump into portable PC gaming without breaking the bank. While newer, flashier handhelds often command a premium, a limited-time offer from Woot pushes the entry price down to a tantalizing level, so long as you're comfortable rolling the dice on a refurbished unit. If you are, you can snag the Ryzen Z1-powered handheld for $389.99, or an even lower $369.99 if you checkout using the Woot app.

Score a Refurbished ASUS ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 for as Low as $369.99

ASUS ROG Ally (refurbished) for $389.99, or checkout using the deal site's mobile app to get an extra 10% off, which is capped at a $20 discount. That brings the price down to $369.99. Woot says no coupon is needed, and that the discounted price will appear on the final checkout screen. Head over to Woot to purchase the, or checkout using the deal site's mobile app to get an extra 10% off, which is capped at a $20 discount. That brings the price down to. Woot says no coupon is needed, and that the discounted price will appear on the final checkout screen.





The big question mark here is whether you should try your hand at a refurbished unit rather than buying new. We generally prefer buying new over refurbished, but given that Woot is a reputable site (it's owned by Amazon) and not a sketchy marketplace seller, we'd be willing to take a flier on this. Woot's also offering a 90-day warranty, which gives you plenty of time to stress test the handheld.













Is the ROG Ally worth buying, though? To help decide, check out our ROG Ally review , though note we evaluated the version with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme. The handheld is a few years old at this point, but it still offers solid performance, an excellent display, great sound, and a slim design that feels great in the hands. We also like the rapid USB-C charging.





You should also be aware that some people experienced issues with SD cards on the original ROG Ally. ASUS said this only impacted a "small number of SD card readers" and responded with a warranty extension , though that likely doesn't apply to a refurbished model.





If you're interested in this deal, our advice is to beat the heck out of it during that 90-day warranty period that Woot offers.





All that aside, the ROG Ally features a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium support. It's powered by a Ryzen Z1, 16GB of memory, and a 512GB solid state drive.

Lenovo Legion Go S Is on Sale for $579.99









Legion Go S with a Ryzen Z2 Go SoC. It's on sale for $599.99 at Woot (14% off), or $579.99 if checking out using the app for the extra 20% savings capped at $20. If you're not interested in a refurbished model and/or the ROG Ally, another PC handheld option is Lenovo'sSoC. It's on sale for, orif checking out using the app for the extra 20% savings capped at $20.





This is a brand new unit, not refurbished. It also sports a bigger 8-inch display (1920x1200) with the same 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.



