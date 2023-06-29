This ASUS ROG Ally Mod Lets You Install Full-Size M.2 SSDs If You're Daring





Someone has managed to squeeze a full-fat 2280 M.2 SSD inside the new ROG Ally with some clever drilling. Photos of the mod demonstrate that upgrading the Ally to 2280 formfactor SSDs is surprisingly easy to do and doesn’t require massive alterations to the chassis to support the larger drive size. All you need is a bit of courage and the willingness to void your warranty.

As previously stated, the mod is surprisingly easy to do, only requiring minor adjustments to the Ally’s clamshell. All the modder had to do was cut out a few plastic bits of the Ally’s bottom plastic shell, to allow a 2280 size SSD to fit length-wise inside the chassis as well as move a few of the wireless antennas to another location. The default SSD would only extend halfway down the chassis, but with the mod, larger 2280-sized SSDs have enough room to extend all the way down to the bottom of the casing.





ROG Ally M.2 2280 SSD Mod By u/EmotionalSoft4849