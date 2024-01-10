ASUS ROG Unveils Exceptionally Bright OLED Gaming Monitors At Up To A Blistering 480Hz





One of the main reasons why I'm so big on mini LED displays versus OLED is because they're generally brighter, which can help make HDR content pop and overcome a less-than-idea environment, such as a living space where a lot of sunlight spills into the room. That will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. However, advances in OLED display technology have led to recent unveilings of some the brightest OLED monitors and TVs to date. Such is the case with ASUS ROG's latest crop of OLED gaming monitors introduced at CES.





ASUS announced three new flat screen displays, including the 32-inch ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP, 32-inch ROG Swift PG32UCDM, and 27-inch ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP. All three feature "next-gen OLED panel technology" with eye-melting peak brightness ratings of either 1,000 nits or 1,300 nits, depending on the model.





"For each ROG OLED monitor, we design a custom heatsink that allows us to offer high levels of brightness at comfortable temperatures that your monitor can sustain for the long-term, all without requiring a noisy, distracting fan. Our Uniform Brightness feature reduces the automatic dimming you get when you increase the size of white windows for a better desktop usage experience," ASUS explains.













All three also boast fast refresh rates. The most unique of the bunch is the PG32UCDP that ASUS teased ahead of CES, which is one of a new crop of dual refresh rate monitors permeating the market. Armed with a 32-inch flat screen 4K OLED panel, it supports a 240Hz refresh at its native 3840x2160 resolution, and 480Hz when dropping down to 1920x1080. Other specs include 1,300 nits of peak brightness and HDR10 support. This one is coming in the second half of 2024.





The similarly named PG32UCDM is also a 32-inch flat display, but utilizes a 3rd gen QD-OLED panel instead of a WOLED with MLA as found on the PG32UCDP, and doesn't offer dual refresh rate modes. Instead, this one rocks a 4K resolution (3840x2160) at 240Hz, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and adds Dolby Vision to the mix (in addition to HDR10). ASUS says it will be available this quarter.





Finally, rounding out the flat screen additions there's the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP that ASUS says is "engineered for tournament-grade performance." ASUS is also laying claim to the first 26.6-inch QHD (2560x1440) OLED gaming monitor that's capable of hitting 480Hz, hence the pro-gaming angle.





Like the other two displays, this 1440p monitor sports a 3rd gen OLED panel with a custom heatsink. Other key specs include 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, "professional-grade color accuracy," and both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort inputs.













For fans of curved monitors, ASUS also trotted out its ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM. As the model name suggests, this is a 39-inch ultrawide display, which nets 32% more screen space versus the more traditional 34-inch form factor in the curved monitor space.







"With its stunning 800R curvature, the ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM is the most curved ROG gaming monitor ever. Every pixel—even the ones at the far edges of the panel—is equidistant from your eyes when you’re seated 80cm from the monitor. This gives you perfectly clear and bright images across the entire panel," ASUS says.





This one has a 3440x1440 resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate and, yet again, 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also comes equipped with DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 inputs, a USB-C port with 90W power delivery, a built-in KVM switch (so you can control multiple devices with a single mouse and keyboard), and picture-by-picture (PBP) support.





ASUS says the PG32WCDM will be available this quarter. No word yet on pricing for this or any of the other displays, so we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

