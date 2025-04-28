ASUS Reveals Top Core Count For AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Zen 5 CPUs





Do you get the feeling that AMD's hardware partners are excited about the pending launch of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 series? Over the weekend, it came to attention that Gigabyte had added support for the unreleased CPU models to its TRX50 motherboard by way of a new BIOS update, and now ASUS has followed suit by referencing the same unannounced lineup in promotional materials for its Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WiFi motherboard.





Leaks and rumors are nothing new, and even ones that comes accidentally slip out from established hardware partners (and sometimes retailers, too). But what makes the Threadripper Pro 9000 series, codenamed Shimada Peak, more prone to this sort of thing is AMD maintaining support for its Zen 5 processors on existing socket sTR5 workstation motherboards.





Case in point, the ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WiFi debuted with support for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Threadripper Pro 7000 series, which are available with up to 96 comes and 192 threads. Barring a surprise, the same will be true of the upcoming Ryzen Threadripper 9000 models.

Well known leaker on X, @momomo_us, discovered and posted a promotional image for the aforementioned motherboard, which clearly indicates how many cores AMD's next round of Threadripper chips will have at top end of the lineup.





"Thirty-six degrees of power drive AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 processors with up to 96 cores, simultaneously supporting up to 1TB of R-DIMM DDR5 modules, providing the performance potential that professionals armed with the state-of-the-art applications need," the description reads.





According to the folks at Videcoardz, it's the upcoming Threadripper 9995WX Pro model that will feature 96 cores and 192 threads. That will be followed by 64C/128T 9985WX Pro, 32C/64T 9975WX Pro, 24C/48T 9965WX Pro, 16C/32T 9955WX Pro, and 12C/24T 9945WX Pro.





Admittedly, Threadripper chips are a little less exciting these days then when they first debuted, at least among home consumers and even some enthusiasts. Sure, there's still ample demand for high-end desktop (HEDT) processors by professionals who need a boatload of cores to throw at certain workloads. But processors like the 16-core/32-thread Ryzen 9 9950X3D offer a blend of relatively high core/thread counts and stacked 3D V-cache to tackle content creation and gaming workloads alike. Hence why we dubbed it a "dominant, no compromise" chip in our Ryzen 9 9950X3D review



