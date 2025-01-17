More AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Zen 5 CPUs Break Cover Ahead Of Launch





Now that AMD's latest-generation Zen 5 processors have been on the market for a minute or two, the wait is on for the inevitable launch of a new round of Ryzen Threadripper processors. They're presumably coming, as evidenced by multiple leaks. The latest such leak is a shipping manifest that lists out a couple of next-gen Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series SKUs, otherwise known as Shimada Peak.

Shared (in part) on X/Twitter by @Olrak29_, the shipping manifest highlights previously unseen 32-core and 64-core Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series models. As with previous models that broke cover (and have yet to be formally announced), they both are listed with a 350W TDP, which is the same as AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" models.





The 32-core and 64-core models won't be the only options within the Ryzen Threadripper 9000 family. A look at a more fleshed lineup listed at NBD, a shipping manifest platform also highlights 16-core/32-thread and 96-core/192-thread models, also at 350W TDPs. Here's a look...







There's no 12-core model listed, though that doesn't necessarily mean there won't be one when these chips launch. For reference, the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Pro series based on Zen 4 spans 12-core, 16-core, 24-core, 32-core, 64-core, and 96-core models, while the regular Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series includes 24-core, 32-core, and 64-core models.





Several other details remain a mystery for the time being as well, though it seems likely that the 32-core Ryzen Threadripper 9000 series chip will feature four core complex dies (CCDs), while the 64-core model will have eight CCDs.





One key detail that is seemingly revealed in the shipping manifest, however, is that these high end desktop (HEDT) chips will fit into AMD's SP6 socket. Considering that they're also 350W TDP parts, they should essentially debut as drop-in replacements for Ryzen Threadripper 7000 setups, albeit with a BIOS update likely required for the newer architecture.





This raises the question: Intel, what you got?

