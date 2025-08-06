CATEGORIES
Timber! ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 Will Give You Wood

by Alan VelascoWednesday, August 06, 2025, 04:15 PM EDT
proart geforce rtx 5080 hero
ASUS has been unafraid to offer interesting designs with some of its RTX 50 series graphics cards. It has released a Doom themed RTX 5080, which would bring a smile to the face of any fan of the series. It then went to another level with the ASUS ROG Astral Dhahab Edition, an RTX 5090 that incorporates literal gold. The company is adding another cool design for its ProArt line of GPUs, albeit one that’s more understated.

The ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 will feature a laminate trim with a dark brown wood pattern, which will fit in well for those who’ve opted for a wood themed build. Although, the design will mesh well with just about any rig. Ultimately, it’s a nice option for those who want a GPU that’s aesthetically pleasing without being an RGB filled distraction.

Of course, with these cards being aimed at professionals, the hardware features are equally as important as the aesthetics. These cards have the usual HDMI and DisplayPort options but also include a USB Type-C port. This port can be used to connect to a monitor, or several monitors through daisy-chaining.

proart geforce rtx 5080 body

There will be two flavors available, a Standard Edition with a default clock of 2617 MHz and OC mode that reaches 2640 MHz, and an OC Edition that has a default clock of 2700 MHz and OC mode reaching 2730 MHz. Both cards will come with 16GB of DDR7 RAM. For AI devs, the Standard Edition will provide 1801 TOPs while the OC Edition is capable of 1858 TOPs.

Both cards should be available sometime “soon.”
