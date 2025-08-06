Timber! ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 Will Give You Wood
The ProArt GeForce RTX 5080 will feature a laminate trim with a dark brown wood pattern, which will fit in well for those who’ve opted for a wood themed build. Although, the design will mesh well with just about any rig. Ultimately, it’s a nice option for those who want a GPU that’s aesthetically pleasing without being an RGB filled distraction.
Of course, with these cards being aimed at professionals, the hardware features are equally as important as the aesthetics. These cards have the usual HDMI and DisplayPort options but also include a USB Type-C port. This port can be used to connect to a monitor, or several monitors through daisy-chaining.
There will be two flavors available, a Standard Edition with a default clock of 2617 MHz and OC mode that reaches 2640 MHz, and an OC Edition that has a default clock of 2700 MHz and OC mode reaching 2730 MHz. Both cards will come with 16GB of DDR7 RAM. For AI devs, the Standard Edition will provide 1801 TOPs while the OC Edition is capable of 1858 TOPs.
Both cards should be available sometime “soon.”