ASUS Mini PC Flaunting A Ryzen 9 6900HX Rembrandt APU Shows Up At Retail





ASUS is preparing a new round of mini PCs based on AMD's latest generation Ryzen 6000 series of mobile silicon, culminating in a model powered by a Ryzen 9 6900HX. Otherwise known as Rembrandt, these APUs pack a potent punch by pairing refined Zen 3+ CPU cores manufactured on a 6-nanometer node with integrated graphics based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture.







Up to this point, we've mostly seen Rembrandt stuffed into laptops. ASUS was one of the first to employ the Ryzen 6000 series in its laptop lineup, such as the Zenbook S 13 OLED we reviewed in May. We also reviewed the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop with a Rembrandt APU inside (Ryzen 9 6900HS). Now it looks to be one of the first to the Ryzen 6000 series for the mini PC category.





That's the good news. The not-so-thrilling news is that initial pricing is on the high side, assuming the spattering of retail listings are accurate and not just using placeholders. It stands to reason that these mini PCs would command a premium, though—not only are they rocking AMD's fastest mobile silicon, but you may also recall that Rembrandt only works with DDR5 memory, which is generally more expensive than DDR4.









Credit goes to Reddit user eyeoncomputers for spotting AMD's upcoming PN53 mini PC models at multiple retailers, all with similar (though not exactly the same) price points. Shown above is a breakdown of pricing at Samtek. It shows six different models, half of which are barebone setups and the other half coming preinstalled with RAM and storage.





Here's how pricing breaks down...