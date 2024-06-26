ASUS Leaks AMD Ryzen AI 300 Strix Point Zen 5 Release Date

From the ASUS eShop page for the Zenbook 16 S (UM5606).



AMD Strix Point package with die shot overlaid. NPU bottom left, GPU above, CPUs to the right.

This holiday and back-to-school season should be quite interesting. We have a real four-way shoot-out between Apple's latest hardware, Qualcomm's new Snapdragon parts, these AMD Ryzen AI CPUs, and Intel's Lunar Lake, which seems like it will be a little late to the party . Lunar Lake probably won't compete with Ryzen AI 300 or Snapdragon X Elite on multi-core performance, but it may just have the best power efficiency. We're excited to find out, and you'll know as soon as we do, so sit tight.





Thanks to Videocardz for the spot.

