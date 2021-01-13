ASUS Deploys Ryzen 5000 And Tiger Lake-H35 CPUs For ZenBook And VivoBook Laptop Assault





Yesterday, ASUS announced the new items in its gaming line of products at CES 2021, which were quite impressive. However, not everyone is into gaming, so something a little less flashy but still performant is good. Thus, ASUS is unveiling several other laptop lines which bring performance and style to all.

ASUS TUF DASH F15









Users can also configure their Dash with up to a 240Hz IPS display, making it great for competitive gaming on the move. It boasts up to 16.6hrs of continuous video playback on the 76Wh battery, which should let you game or work for quite a while. Overall, it seems to be a solid thin and light gaming notebook that will become available in Q1 2021 in North America.

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED





The Pro Duo 15 is ASUS' “flagship performance” model of laptop this year, and the main attraction is the dual screens on the device. The primary display is a 4K OLED touchscreen, and the secondary display is another 4K touch screen that measures 14” across. Under the hood, you can have up to an Intel 10th gen Intel Core i9 and up an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070. Users can configure it with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe storage for blazing-fast gaming or work. If you want to get one of these productivity beasts in your hands, it will be available starting in April 2021 in North America.

ZenBook Duo 14









The whole device weighs in at 3.53lbs and is around 14” by 8”, which is small enough to fit in a satchel. It is also powered by a 70Whr battery that should keep you working all day long. If you want to grab this device, it will be available in February in North America, yet pricing is still unknown.

ZenBook 14





ZenBook 13 OLED





Stepping down in size from the ZenBook 14 is the ZenBook 13 OLED, but just because it is smaller does not mean that it is less impressive. In fact, this little machine can pack up to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor with integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. People can also buy it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 storage. When you are carrying it around, you may not even notice it as it only weighs 2.51lbs and, again, is not much bigger than a sheet of paper. If you need something on the go that is incredibly light and small, this will be available in February of this year.

ZenBook Flip 15





VivoBook 14/15





The ASUS VivoBook 14 and 15 laptops are another AMD Ryzen 5000 U-Series powered system with up to 8GB of DDR4 memory and up to 512GB of SSD and 1TB of HDD. Both laptops feature a 1080p IPS display and a 42Whr battery and seem to be a more budget line of laptops from ASUS. If you want to get either computer, they will be available in February this year.

ASUS Zen AiO 24



