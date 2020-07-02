Alleged ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG Strix Ampere Leaks In Triple-Fan Glory



It is confirmed, folks, go ahead and bet the farm on NVIDIA releasing a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in the near future, it is definitely, without a doubt, for sure going to happen. Yep. Probably so. Well, it is certainly likely. Okay, maybe it will happen? Hmm, perhaps you should hold on to the deed to the farm a little longer. However, a supposedly leaked presentation slide seemingly indicates ASUS is working on a custom variant of the rumored part, as shown in the image above. So, there's that.





In case it is not obvious by the watermark, the folks at Videocardz got their mitts on the photo. The site believes it was taken during an internal meeting at ASUS to discuss possible designs for NVIDIA's upcoming crop of graphics cards based on Ampere, this being a triple-fan cooler with a silver and black color scheme. What it is depicted may or may not actually make it out the door.





What is interesting, however, is the "3080 Ti" designation at the front of the card, towards the bottom. While not an outright confirmation, it is another hint that a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is indeed in the works. The question is, will it be the top offering, assuming the presentation photo is both real and indicative of what is to come?









Ampere leaks and rumors have been coming in fast and furious lately. To be clear, NVIDIA officially introduced Ampere already , though so far in high performance computing (HPC) form only—consumer variants have yet to launch.





Here is the potential lineup of three GPUs, along with how they compare to existing Turing parts...

RTX Titan (Ampere): GA102-400 GPU, 5376 CUDA cores, 24GB memory, 384-bit memory bus

GA102-400 GPU, 5376 CUDA cores, 24GB memory, 384-bit memory bus RTX Titan (Turing): TU102-400 GPU, 4608 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR6, 384-bit memory bus





TU102-400 GPU, 4608 CUDA cores, 24GB GDDR6, 384-bit memory bus RTX 3090 or 3080 Ti: GA102-300 GPU, 5248 CUDA cores, 12GB memory, 384-bit memory bus

GA102-300 GPU, 5248 CUDA cores, 12GB memory, 384-bit memory bus RTX 2080 Ti: TU-102-300 GPU, 4352 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR6, 352-bit memory bus





TU-102-300 GPU, 4352 CUDA cores, 11GB GDDR6, 352-bit memory bus RTX 3080: GA102-200 GPU, 4352 CUDA cores, 12GB memory, 320-bit memory bus

GA102-200 GPU, 4352 CUDA cores, 12GB memory, 320-bit memory bus RTX 2080: TU104-400 GPU, 2944 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6, 256-bit memory bus

These are all significant upgrades, if things shake out like that. We won't know until NVIDIA formally introduces its next round of graphics cards, which we anticipate happening within the next few months (perhaps August or September).

