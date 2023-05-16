ASUS Backtracks On Voided Warranty Policy For AM5 Motherboards With AMD EXPO

It's a somewhat unlikely scenario, but it's feasible enough that it's happened to a small handful of people. Even if your CPU doesn't blow up and take the motherboard with it, the high SoC voltage can degrade your processor much more quickly than usual. Tech tubers Gamers Nexus were able to replicate the issue , and exploded one of their own precious Ryzen 7 7800X3D chips in the process.





The original disclaimer on ASUS' beta BIOS update.



ASUS has now come out and very specifically stated that this isn't the case. In a tweet and a post on the company website , as well as e-mails and press releases sent out to many outlets, the company says it wants to "address the concerns that have been raised by [its] users about whether recent BIOS updates will impact the warranty of ASUS AM5 motherboards." The announcement goes on to explain that both beta and fully-validated BIOS updates are covered by the manufacturer's warranty.





That's likely to quell any lingering fears folks may have about their processors going pop. Of course, the point of those updates was explicitly to prevent that from happening, so we'd certainly hope they achieve that goal. It's possible that the new firmware may reduce the maximum memory speed you can achieve, particularly if you were using four modules, but the only way to be sure is to try it and see. Unless you really need the memory capacity, you're probably better off using just two modules on Ryzen, anyway.





Voltages after the latest firmware with EXPO enabled. Image: HWBusters



By the way, this issue isn't exclusive to ASUS motherboards. Over on the Hardware Busters blog, Grecian power wiz Aris Bitziopolous (better known as crmaris) has tested the fix when applied to a Gigabyte Aorus Master X670E motherboard. Before the new firmware, the board was hitting 1.42V—concerning, given that AMD has set a ceiling of just 1.3V. However, after the firmware, Gigabyte's board still supplies some 1.36V to the SoC when EXPO is enabled. Gamers Nexus also noted this behavior from a Gigabyte motherboard.





Comfortable with soldering things to your motherboard to test it? Image: HWBusters



If you're concerned about whether you're affected by this issue, the first thing we'd recommend is to grab the latest firmware for your Socket AM5 motherboard. (If you're not on AM5, then you aren't affected.) After that, set up your system the way you normally would and then check your SoC voltage in an application like OCCT or HWiNFO64. If it's below 1.3V, you're almost assuredly fine. If it's riding the edge of 1.3V, and perhaps especially if you have a high-end Gigabyte motherboard, we might try manually lowering it just to be safe.



