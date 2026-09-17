ASUS Ascent QN10 Mini PC Taps Snapdragon X2 Elite For 80 TOPS Of AI Muscle

ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC - Image: ASUS

ASUS is laying claim to the world's first agentic mini PC to feature a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of delivering 80 TOPS for AI workloads. First revealed at the Microsoft Build 2026 event earlier this year, the ASUS Ascent QN10 is also being billed as the world's first mini PC to flex Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor inside, making it a pint-sized powerhouse based on Arm.





In addition to a dedicated NPU, the Snapdragon X2 Elite as configured here packs an 18-core Oryon CPU

paired with an integrated Adreno X2-90 GPU that is 2.3x faster than the previous generation. As ASUS points out in its press release, the Ascent QN10 exceeds Microsoft's Copilot+ PC requirements, and does it while measuring just 130 x 130 x 40 millimeters (~5.1 x 5.1 x 1.57 inches) and tipping the scales at roughly 620 grams (~1.37 lbs).





Instead of leaning on traditional x86 architecture, ASUS is betting on Arm-based efficiency to make its newest mini PC stand out. The system supports up to 32GB of high-speed LPDDR5X-8533 memory, while storage duties are handled via dual M.2 2280 slots with PCIe Gen 4 support, giving users plenty of room to expand.





ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC serves up a generous selection of ports. - Image: ASUS



Connectivity looks decent, too. The Ascent QN10 features three USB4 ports, four USB-A ports (mix of USB 3.2 and USB 2.0), an HDMI 2.1 output capable of driving up to four 4K displays simultaneously, a 2.5GbE Ethernet port, and built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless duties.





The Hexagon NPU is the main selling point, though. Beyond qualifying for Microsoft's Copilot+ badge, the Ascent QN10 is built to handle advanced agentic AI workloads on-device.





ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC packs an 80 TOPS NPU. - Image: ASUS



"Beyond local AI processing, ASUS Ascent QN10 supports hybrid agentic AI workflows that combine on-device experiences with cloud intelligence. Supporting AI tools such as OpenClaw, Hermes Agent, and other agent frameworks, users can interact with AI agents through familiar platforms such as WhatsApp and LINE for seamless automation experiences," ASUS says.



