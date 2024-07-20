CATEGORIES
ASUS' Major Armoury Crate Update Levels Up ROG Ally And Ally X Gaming Handhelds

by Zak KillianSaturday, July 20, 2024, 02:50 PM EDT
services armorycrate15
The ASUS ROG Ally X is due to launch on the 22nd of this month. That's this coming Monday, if you haven't been keeping up. Arriving alongside the revised version of ASUS' gaming handheld is a new version of the Armoury Crate software designed specifically to improve the user experience on the handheld gaming system.

Armoury Crate Special Edition 1.5 rolls up all of the advancements made to the software since the launch of the original ROG Ally. At that time, it was fairly bare-bones, but it has received continual updates from ASUS and now offers quite a few useful features. You can enable gyro support for Steam input, you can adjust the Ryzen Z1 Extreme's TDP using a slider, and you can modify the calibration of your sticks and triggers, among other features.

config armorycrate15
Most of the configuration settings are on a single page now.

Of course, the primary purpose of Armoury Crate is to offer a console-like experience for the Windows systems. The ROG Ally and Ally X are in fact full Windows PCs, and as anyone will tell you, Windows is made for a mouse and keyboard, not a tiny touchscreen and gamepad. Well, the game launcher support in Armoury Crate 1.5 is radically improved, with a whole new look and support for new views like list and horizontal mode.

login armorycrate15
Of course, you can login to your ASUS acccount for more benefits.

The latest version supports extensive customization of game profiles, including the ability to toggle settings like the system's power profile, controller tweaks, and even AMD driver settings like Radeon Super Resolution and Fluid Motion Frames. Of course, you can do all this manually if you want, but it's really nice to not have to do so for each game more than once.

One of the best features of the ROG Ally is the Armoury Crate overlay, which is both fully customizable and a very convenient way to adjust power profiles, framerate caps, input mode, and more. That's retained in the new version, of course, but it gained a light mode function for those who prefer it. Another much-requested feature in Armoury Crate is the ability to uninstall games directly from the front-end. Well, now you can.

rogallyx box
Look out for our review of the ROG Ally X before long.

Armoury Crate SE 1.5 is debuting with the ROG Ally X on Monday, and it will be coming pre-installed on that machine. However, current Ally owners shouldn't fret, as these updates will be coming to the standard Ally as well.
