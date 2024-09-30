Astro Bot Boss Says It's Difficult To Comment On Final Fantasy 7 Character Snub
One of the ways Astro Bot celebrates the past is with robot designs that are based on characters that have played important roles throughout the years for PlayStation, which serve as collectibles for players. Kratos from God of War, Nathan Drake from Uncharted, and Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank all make an appearance. Although there are also deep cuts such as Polygon Man from the PlayStation 1 era and third-party characters like Crash Bandicoot.
However, one character that has been an iconic part of PlayStation’s history hasn’t made it into the game. Cloud Strife, protagonist of the Final Fantasy VII series would’ve seemed like a slam dunk to make into Astro Bot, so fans have been disappointed by his absence. Nicolas Doucet, head of Team Asobi, the development studio responsible for making the game, says that “it’s difficult to comment” on the situation. He would add that “we really respect the choice of each publisher."
It seems as if Square Enix is hesitant to let Cloud become part of Astro Bot, which may be a reflection of the studios latest efforts. It’s last two big entries into the Final Fantasy franchise have failed to live up to sales expectations, while being exclusive to the PlayStation 5. It’s likely only a matter of time until these two titles head on over to Xbox and potentially the next Nintendo Switch. The company probably doesn’t want its characters to be seen as something only for PlayStation fans, which could stop gamers on other platforms from fully embracing them.
Although not all hope is lost for Astro Bot fans who want to see Cloud in the game. Team Asobi continues to add new characters with DLC, so there’s always a chance the spiky haired soldier shows up in the future.