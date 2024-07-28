ASRock Unveils Thin Mini-ITX AM5 Motherboard To Build Your Own Zen 5 Mini PC





While not quite small enough to build a traditional 4x4 NUC, ASRock's new X600TM-ITX motherboard is small enough to build a mini PC, and a bleeding edge one, too. According to ASRock, the X600TM-ITX is the only 'thin mini ITX' form factor motherboard to utilize the AM5 socket, and with it comes support for AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors based on Zen 5







That will likely require a BIOS update once AMD's next-gen chips go on sale next month after a short launch delay . Out of the box, ASRock's incredibly small motherboard offers up support for Ryzen 8000 and Ryzen 7000 series processors up to 65W. The TDP limit means you'd be able to plop a Ryzen 5 9600X or Ryzen 7 9700X into this board, but not a Ryzen 9 990X (120W) or Ryzen 9 9950X (170W).





ASRock's latest motherboard measures 6.7 inches by 6.7 inches (170.18mm by 170.18mm). And while not explicitly listed anywhere that we could find, the I/O bits are likely no taller than just shy of an inch at 0.98 inches or 25mm, as is typical of the maximum height for the thin mini ITX form factor, versus around 1.73 inches (44mm) for a standard mini ITX motherboard.





"Perfect for mini PCs, all-in-one solutions, smart mirrors, educational tools, and home theater PCs, this groundbreaking motherboard offers exceptional performance, flexibility, and durability. Elevate your computing experience with the unparalleled power of AM5 in a thin mini ITX design," ASRock says.













The board features a pair of SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 96GB of DDR5-6400+ (OC) memory. For storage, it's equipped with two M.2 slots (supports PCIe Gen4 x4 and SATA 6Gbps) and dual SATA 6Gbps ports.



