ASRock's New Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White Has A 2-Inch LCD And 3.1GHz Boost Clock

by Chris HarperWednesday, January 14, 2026, 02:45 PM EDT
hero taichi white 9070xt
ASRock has introduced a new variant of its ASRock Taichi AMD RX 9070 XT. It's functionally similar to the company's existing Radeon RX 9700 XT, but this new card has a white colorway, with an added LCD display. The ASRock Taichi White AMD RX 9070 XT is otherwise clocked the same as the previous version of the card, but the updated looks and features are more in-line with ASRock's debut line of AIOs introduced at CES 2026, especially the white Taichi and Challenger AIO models. Compared to the original black Taichi model, this card is a full 3-slot solution, instead of a "2.9-slot" design, and it is 466 grams heavier at 1621 grams. Thankfully, ASRock includes a support bracket.

asrock aio taichi white

Besides the white colorway and controllable RGB, the card also features gold trimmings, like other high-end gaming graphics cards from ASRock. The ASRock Taichi White AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is 330mm long, 140mm high, and a 67mm wide. The box includes a GPU support stand, and a 16-pin to triple 8-pin power converter, in addition to the obligatory manual. The triple-slot, triple-fan GPU supports dual-BIOS functionality and has a healthy boost clock of up to 3100 MHz, in line with its Black counterpart.

box taichi white 9070xt

Overall, it's a pretty beefy-looking card, and a great fit for prospective AMD GPU fans building a white PC. If you want the best AMD's RDNA 4 architecture has to offer and a strong performance-per-dollar candidate, this should be a good fit--if the card is actually priced in-line with expectations. At time of writing, the card isn't currently listed anywhere but ASRock's site, where it warns that "This model may not be sold worldwide."

slots taichi white 9070xt

As long as you aren't adherent to vertical mounted GPUs, the ASRock AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Taichi White 16GB and its integrated 2-inch LCD panel should be a good fit for your build. Being able to identify GPU temperature at a glance without the need for an extra software window open is a nice bonus—though if you don't mind getting more granular with, say, an RGB setup that color-shifts according to temps, there's no need to pay a price premium for a card like this. 
Tags:  AMD, White, ASRock, Taichi, radeon rx 9070 xt
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
