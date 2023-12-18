ASRock And MSI Motherboards Get A 256GB Memory Boost, How Much RAM Do You Need?

DDR5-compatible desktop motherboards are about to support higher capacities thanks to new memory technologies, and ASRock and MSI are already showcasing their boards running with 256GB of RAM. The increased memory capacity is made possible thanks to Kingston's new Fury Renegade RAM sticks, each of which come with 64GB of Micron's latest DDR5. So, with four memory slots available on most motherboards, that means 256GB is possible.In their respective press releases, ASRock and MSI showed off their motherboards using a new 256GB kit of Kingston's Fury Renegade DDR5 memory. ASRock demonstrated it working on a Z790 Nova WiFi, while MSI used its PRO X670-P WiFi. Although neither company provided a full list of motherboards that would be getting support for 256GB of RAM, ASRock did note that it would be adding support "across Intel 700 series and AMD AM5 Series motherboards."That might mean Intel's older 600 series motherboards won't be getting the update that makes 256GB kits compatible, at least not initially. Both ASRock and MSI stated they were working on expanding support to "various chipsets," which may just refer to future chipets or lower-end chipsets in the Intel 700 and AMD 600 series, but will hopefully also include Intel 600 chipsets and boards too.