CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock's Liquid-Cooled NVIDIA HGX B300 Server Doesn't Use Any Water

by Zak KillianTuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:00 PM EDT
hero asrock rack hgx b200
At the 2025 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, ASRock Rack and ZutaCore jointly unveiled what they're calling the first NVIDIA HGX B300 system with fully integrated "waterless liquid cooling." The new 4U16X-GNR2/ZC server pairs NVIDIA's latest "Blackwell" AI hardware with ZutaCore's HyperCool direct-to-chip cooling technology, aiming to keep pace with the escalating power and thermal demands of large-scale AI infrastructure.

Instead of the traditional water-based cold plate or immersion systems, HyperCool uses a two-phase dielectric fluid that vaporizes at the heat source and re-condenses in a closed loop. The fluid is non-conductive and non-corrosive, which means that leaks, while still undesirable, don't destroy hundreds of thousands of dollars of hardware when they happen. The goal is to deliver the efficiency of liquid cooling without the operational risks or maintenance complexity that have limited adoption in conventional data centers.

asrock rack hgx b200 front back
Top and above: an ASRock Rack HGX B200 server, but without ZutaCore's HyperCool.

The 4U16X-GNR2/ZC is a factory-assembled, fully-warrantied platform that can scale to eight HGX B300 servers per 42U rack. It's designed for workloads like reasoning AI, agentic inference, and other compute-heavy applications that push GPU thermals beyond what air cooling can reasonably handle. According to ASRock Rack, the setup shortens deployment times and reduces infrastructure costs by arriving pre-integrated and tested rather than requiring custom plumbing or retrofits on site.

ASRock Rack is also showing air-cooled HGX B300 systems and MGX-based configurations using RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs and BlueField-3 DPUs at the show, but the ZutaCore-cooled model is the clear centerpiece. It reflects an industry trend toward turnkey, self-contained thermal solutions tailored for "AI factories," as NVIDIA calls them, where energy efficiency, safety, and density are becoming as critical as raw compute power.


While details like price, performance metrics, and long-term serviceability remain to be seen, this collaboration suggests that direct-to-chip liquid cooling—particularly in "waterless" form—is moving from niche curiosity to mainstream infrastructure. With AI hardware outpacing traditional thermal limits, innovations like this are simply a matter of survival in the age of the plus-1-kilowatt GPU.
Tags:  liquid-cooling, asrock rack, nvidia hgx
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment