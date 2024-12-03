ASRock And G.Skill Smash Memory Frequency Record At A Blistering DDR5-12666





There are plenty of kudos to go around when records are broken in sports—it's not uncommon for athletes to thank their training staff, teammates, coaches, parents, and anyone else involved in their achievement. So it also goes in the world of professional overclocking, hence why ASRock has taken to social media to tout a new world record in DDR5 memory frequency.





The record now stands at DDR5-12666, or 6,333MHz. ASRock doesn't make its own brand memory modules, but its Z890 Tachi OCF motherboard that's "designed for hardcore overclockers" and "engineered to push your system beyond its limits with LN2 cooling," served as the foundation for the record-breaking DDR5 memory frequency.

"World record smashed! The ASRock Z890 #TaichiOCF hits an incredible DDR5-#12666MHz, taking memory overclocking to the next level!," ASRock wrote on X/Twitter, accompanied by a fire emoji, several more hashtags, and a spattering of @ tags.





One of those tags was for G.Skill, as it was the company's Trident Z5 CK memory that hit 6,333MHz. ASRock also gave a shout out to Intel, given that the Z890 is an Intel chipset. The build also included a Core Ultra 9 285K processor based on Arrow Lake.













Overclocker "Splave" was the one who actually set the record, as validated on HWBOT . He also shared a photo (shown above) that displays an LN2 pot, as these record overclocks are still only attainable with extreme cooling, as well as G.Skill's memory module that hit the new top frequency.





While we're still waiting on memory manufacturers to reach the DDR5-10000 milestone in retail kit form, G.Skill's Trident Z5 CK comes close, with it being offered in speeds up to DDR5-9600 . It represents a relatively new class of CUDIMM (Clock Unbuffered Dual In-Line Memory Module) RAM featuring an embedded clock driver (CKD) chip directly on the PCB. What this does is generate clock signals. Having it right on the memory module results in a cleaner signal for more stable clocks, hence why we're seeing so many DDR5 memory records as of late.



