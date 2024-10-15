ASRock Reveals Slower DDR5 RAM Support For Non-K Core Ultra 200 CPUs
As spotted by Uniko's Hardware, the memory QVL for ASRock's Z890 Taichi high-end Arrow Lake motherboard shows verified memory speeds as high as 9066 MT/s on the Core Ultra 200 K Series Processors. However, uniquely, there's a drop-down on the page to switch to the "Core Ultra 200 non-K Series Processors." Doing so reveals that the highest verified memory speed is a lower, but still-speedy 7200 MT/s.
To be clear, DDR5 memory running at 7200 MT/s is still overclocking, and a significant step up compared to the official spec of 6400 MT/s for the nascent Arrow Lake "K" series processors. We don't know what the official memory spec of the "non-K" Arrow Lake parts will be, but we'd wager it will probably be 5600 MT/s. Why? Because those parts will have lower power limits, and hot-clocked DDR5 actually draws quite a bit of power, relatively speaking.
That could be the same reason that the "non-K" series parts apparently can't overclock as high, too; it's entirely possible that the extra power consumption required by super-high memory clocks starts to have a detrimental effect on power-limited Arrow Lake CPUs. It's also possible that this data could be based on early sample processors that simply don't overclock as well as the K-series parts.
However, the most likely explanation is simply that ASRock hasn't tested the non-K processors on the 2.xx BIOS yet. When looking at the QVL for the Core Ultra 200K-series CPUs, we see that the highest memory speeds were achieved using the 2.02 BIOS version, while there are no results for that version on the "non-K" QVL. It could simply be the case that ASRock is focused on testing the parts that are about to hit retail on October 24th.
Intel traditionally does limit memory overclocking on lower-end motherboards, but this is to our knowledge the first time that there has been (or may be) a difference of this kind between -K and non-K processors. Frankly, given that DDR5 memory capable of hitting more than 7200 MT/s is still significantly more expensive than DDR5-6400, we doubt this difference will matter to most users.
Thanks to Uniko's Hardware for the spot.