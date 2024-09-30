G.Skill Wants To Stuff Your AMD Gaming PC With 48GB Of DDR5-9000 Memory

It's taken a minute, but memory makers are finally starting to approach the DDR5-10000 mark, though they're not quite there yet. They are getting close, however, with G.Skill being the latest to announce yet another overclocked DDR5 memory kit at a blistering-fast speed, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo in DDR5-9000 form (9,000 MT/s).
That's not quite as fast as the recently announced Thor DDR5-9600 memory kit from Asgard as part of its enthusiast Thunder series. However, G.Skill is a bigger brand, at least in the United States, and this kit will likely be easier to find at retail. As for exactly when, that remains to be seen—currently the fastest memory kits from G.Skill are retail top out at DDR5-8400. For example...
Those are all kits that are best served for Intel systems with Intel XMP support. In contrast, G.Skill's new DDR5-9000 Trident Z5 Royal Neo takes aim at AMD Ryzen desktops, with support for AMD EXPO
(Extended Profiles for Overclocking).
It's being offered in a single capacity, 48GB (2x24GB) with timings set at CL44-56-56. According to G.Skill, it's been validated to hit that 9,000 MT/s speed in an ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor.
"Continuing to explore the overclock limits of DDR5 memory speed in conjunction with the new ASUS NitroPath DRAM technology that provides enhanced DDR5 memory overclock performance, G.Skill demonstrates an amazing DDR5-9000 CL44-56-56 with two 24GB capacity modules," G.Skill says.
NitroPath is a marketing term that ASUS
uses to describe a new DIMM slot design that it "built from the ground up for enhanced performance and durability." These slots purportedly feature "exclusive layout routing" with optiized signal pathways within the motherboard, along with shorter fold finger pins to reduce noise and interference.
"Smoother signal transmission with less noise and reflection translates to an overall improved experience with high-end memory kits. The optimized layout ensures faster data transfers between your DRAM and CPU, maximizing your system’s overall performance. You’ll be better able to push the overclocking limits of your DDR5 RAM—and enjoy enhanced system stability, even under heavy loads," ASUS explains.
G.Skill did not say when its new 48GB DDR5-9000
Trident Z5 Royal Neo RAM will be available or how much it will cost.