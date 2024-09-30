G.Skill Wants To Stuff Your AMD Gaming PC With 48GB Of DDR5-9000 Memory





It's taken a minute, but memory makers are finally starting to approach the DDR5-10000 mark, though they're not quite there yet. They are getting close, however, with G.Skill being the latest to announce yet another overclocked DDR5 memory kit at a blistering-fast speed, the Trident Z5 Royal Neo in DDR5-9000 form (9,000 MT/s).





That's not quite as fast as the recently announced Thor DDR5-9600 memory kit from Asgard as part of its enthusiast Thunder series. However, G.Skill is a bigger brand, at least in the United States, and this kit will likely be easier to find at retail. As for exactly when, that remains to be seen—currently the fastest memory kits from G.Skill are retail top out at DDR5-8400. For example...

"Continuing to explore the overclock limits of DDR5 memory speed in conjunction with the new ASUS NitroPath DRAM technology that provides enhanced DDR5 memory overclock performance, G.Skill demonstrates an amazing DDR5-9000 CL44-56-56 with two 24GB capacity modules," G.Skill says.





NitroPath is a marketing term that ASUS uses to describe a new DIMM slot design that it "built from the ground up for enhanced performance and durability." These slots purportedly feature "exclusive layout routing" with optiized signal pathways within the motherboard, along with shorter fold finger pins to reduce noise and interference.





"Smoother signal transmission with less noise and reflection translates to an overall improved experience with high-end memory kits. The optimized layout ensures faster data transfers between your DRAM and CPU, maximizing your system’s overall performance. You’ll be better able to push the overclocking limits of your DDR5 RAM—and enjoy enhanced system stability, even under heavy loads," ASUS explains.



