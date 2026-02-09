CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock's AM5 BIOS Updates Arrive To Fix Stability Issues And Boot Failures

by Chris HarperMonday, February 09, 2026, 04:00 PM EDT
hero asrock x3d fix
There have been some reports of AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs being roasted in their sockets recently, but motherboard manufacturers like ASRock are working to correct any actual problems. ASRock has the most well-documented incidences of AMD AM5 X3D CPUs being killed, but it isn't the only one—many other manufacturers, including MSI, ASUS, Gigabyte, Colorful, and even Biostar have also been named.

For boards and CPUs already damaged, this may feel like "too little, too late" without replacements being offered, but for users who have yet to experience any problems, this latest series of BIOS updates is a welcome development.

hero burned 9800x3d

According to AMD, the reason behind some of the reports of roasted CPUs is that AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D and AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D are particularly sensitive to voltage and current limits, which motherboard manufacturers often subvert to improve performance. Because many BIOSes were not abiding by these limits, some Ryzen 7 7800X3D and Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPUs were damaged. Hopefully, other motherboard manufacturers heed AMD's advice and tweak the default power profiles in their respective BIOSes accordingly.

This ASRock blog post on the subject highlights fixes for boot failures, optimized memory compatibility, and an updated AGESA (to ComboAM5 PI 1.3.0.0a). ASRock claims that this update should further enhance overall system stability, and touted "multiple rounds of collaboration" with AMD to produce the update. ASRock recommends users update their motherboards as soon as possible.
Tags:  AMD, motherboards, ASRock, CPUs, am5
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment