Arc Raiders Finally Starts Cracking Down On Duplication Exploit Cheaters
For players wondering why Embark Studios took so long to act on these exploits after the patch, the developers previously stated that they would need to investigate. In the statement, Embark emphasized the importance of "fairness and accuracy" when handling penalties against players, "based on what we can define, prove, and stand behind." This included "confirming exploit usage, scope, and effect," "separating accidental/edge-case behavior from repeated and intentional abuse" and assessing the exploit's impact on both the economy and competitive integrity. A more overzealous developer may have resorted to the maximum punishment for all users of the exploit, even those who just tested it once as a proof of concept or used it accidentally, so this approach is a desirable one.
In any case, it's good that Embark Studios is taking care of this problem ahead of the upcoming Expedition 2. Signups for that run from February 25th to March 1st, or just under a week from time of writing. While the game isn't hitting the same absurd peak of 481K players in the past two months, peaks in the high 200K to mid 300K range have been common. Major updates should keep the game healthy for what is hopefully years to come, and should draw in a mix of new and returning players.