Arc Raiders Finally Starts Cracking Down On Duplication Exploit Cheaters





Arc Raiders, one of the biggest hits of 2026, has been fighting cheats and exploits since day one. Recently, however, a particular item duplication exploit was popularized by streamer TheBurntPeanut, whose videos on the matter received over 130K views. Embark Studios previously voiced its displeasure with this issue and patched it out with a hotfix just hours after the Arc Raiders 1.15.0 update, and now there's an official statement from the developers laying out the punishments for those who abused the exploit.





According to Embark Studios, "outcomes will vary" but range from simple warnings in low-severity cases to full suspensions in severe cases "where exploit usage had a significant impact on the in-game economy or other players' experience." Coins tied to the exploit may also be removed from users' accounts.