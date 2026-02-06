CATEGORIES
Arc Raiders Dev Details Major Expedition Changes After Player Backlash

by Alan VelascoFriday, February 06, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
Arc Raiders, one of the breakout hits of 2025, has managed to keep the momentum going with a steady stream of content drops and updates that have kept its player base engaged. However, the development team at Embark Studios stumbled with its Expeditions feature, which has drawn criticism from players. The developers hope to address these issues in the next go around.

Expeditions are the game’s version of account wiping, which is a mechanic common in extraction shooters where players’ accounts are reset with a clean slate. What sets apart Arc Raiders’ version of wiping is that it’s completely optional and players who decide to partake in a wipe are rewarded with upgrades that carry over after the process. It’s a great way to incentivize its most dedicated players to stick around and tackle quests again with a unique start.

The problem with the first round of Expeditions is that some of the player requirements were very steep. Raiders who choose to take this path needed to acquire a hefty Stash value of 5 million coins to reach the final stage, which amounted to 1 million coins per skill point.

After taking player feedback into account, Embark Studios has announced some changes for the second Expedition because it wants to “give you all the information you need so you can prepare ahead of time.” The first big change is that the Stash value required has been lowered to 3 million coins, or 600K per skill point. This change alone should make Expeditions feel less daunting.

Additionally, there will now be a “catch up” mechanic meant to help those who weren’t able to cobble together enough coins during the first Expedition. The development team says that “catch up Skill Points will be heavily discounted, making the total Coins needed to reach max Skill Points less for each Expedition.” It should allow players to “close the gap over time.”

The rewards for participating in the second Expedition include a Patchwork outfit, Scrappy cosmetics, an Expedition Indication icon, an increase in Stash spaces from 12 to 24, 0-5 skill points, and several buffs. Signups begin on February 25th and run until March 1.
