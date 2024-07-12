Apple's iPhone 16 Looms But The iPhone 17's Camera May Be Worth Waiting For
Apple supply chain whisperer Ming-Chi Kuo is reporting what he believes to be the roadmap for cameras on the next four iPhones. According to the news, Apple will continue using tetraprism cameras similar to what's currently found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Moreover, these cameras will be using glass prisms, as opposed to making the switch to plastic ones.
It appears as if Apple’s focus on Apple Intelligence means that some aspects of the iPhone 16’s high end variants won’t see many upgrades, including the camera. All indications point to Apple reusing the same camera in the iPhone 16 Pro series as it did with the iPhone 15 equivalents. If that doees turn out to be the case, it’s disappointing to learn that this part of the phone may not see any kind of generational improvement, as camera performance is usually a big selling point to justify new devices, often with higher price tags.
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 18, however, do seem to be slated for some camera upgrades on the higher-end, more expensive models. The biggest change will reportedly be a switch from a 1/3.1" 12MP CIS to a 1/2.6" 48MP CIS. This upgrade should provide users with a better experience as it relates to the iPhone’s zoom function, and the overall resolution and quality of pictures taken. However, it’s still unknown if Apple will be limiting these camera improvements to the Pro Max versions only.
The iPhone 19 seems as if it will get an even bigger improvements compared to prior models, with a significantly better zoom. Of course, this is assuming that the company that makes the prisms in current designs, Crystal-Optech, can continue to innovate. The rumor moving beyond tetraprism to incorporate even more prisms, to enhance zoom capabilties.
While plans can always change, this new report might be enough to give potential iPhone 16 Pro series buyers something to think about. The iPhone 15 Pro series of phones will be able to run Apple Intelligence, and won’t be leapfrogged in camera quality, making it harder to justify making the change. A clearer picture will emerge once the iPhone 16 models are officially unveiled later this year.