Apple’s M2 Mac Mini And Watch Series 8 Are Up For Great Deals
Apple is a premium consumer brand that often has a premium price. The designs are elegant and simple, and the devices are usually fairly rugged. This makes discounts on its products particularly attractive. We've found some pretty good deals for you today, so check them out.
First up, we have the M2 Mac Mini. This modern miniature desktop has taken over Apple's budget computing options, handily replacing where the iMac used to sit. That doesn't mean it can't come without comparable capabilities. While it does include accessories unless you order them, it is an excellent choice to replace any aging desktops you have. This particular model comes with the 8-Core CPU and 10-core GPU versions of Apple's M2 chip, 8GB of Unified Memory, and 512GB of SSD space. The device is almost a steal at $699 considering its capabilities. That's $100 off, making a 12% discount.
If you're still struggling to stay motivated for your 2023 workout resolution, consider treating yourself to something that can help gamify your incentives to keep at it. We think Apple Watch Series 8 fits that need quite well. It has excellent health and wellness tracking and works great with the Apple Fitness app and even grants you three months of Apple Fitness for free. It's currently 18% off, dropping the price down $70 to $329.
While the Apple watch goes with you wherever the Mac Mini does not, and many people like computing on the go. For those who need a powerful portable laptop from Apple, the 2023 MacBook Pro is just the thing. On the inside is a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU M2 chip, and 512GB of SSD space. That's a lot of power behind a 14.2 - inch Liquid Retina XDR Display. There's $100 knocked off the $1,999 price thanks to the 5% discount, which brings the price to $1,899.
Whether you want a tablet, a slightly older model laptop, or a very nice display, there are plenty more deals on Apple products. Check them out.
- Apple Studio Display - Standard Glass - Tilt-Adjustable Stand - $1,349.99 (16% off, save $249.01)
- 2020 M1 MacBook Air - $799.99 (20% off, save $200)