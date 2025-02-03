CATEGORIES
Apple's AR Glasses Reportedly Canceled, Will The Vision Pro Be Next?

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, February 03, 2025, 10:00 AM EDT
The virtual and augmented reality space is an interesting corner of the technological world. It's at once impressive for most who experience it, but it also ends up being a challenging segment to develop a consistent user base. We thought Apple would have some special magic with its Vision Pro that would change the course of mass market adoption, but sadly that has not been the case. 

Apple apparently was working on another piece of hardware in the same space, namely a set of Mac-tethered augmented reality glasses. This project has reportedly been cancelled, after internal testing established that the device would not be market worthy. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device would have been some type of competitor for Meta's potential future AR-glasses products.

The Vision Pro has not done as well as Apple would have hoped, either. Does this mean that the Vision Pro could experience a slow decline into an eventual obsolescence? The device is expensive and fairly heavy, which tends to minimize user comfort. It also has failed to capture any significant segment of the enthusiast market, such as gaming. It is no secret that devices such as the cheaper Meta Quest 3 have done well based on a more gaming-oriented focus, which leads to more development for the platform. 

The reportedly cancelled AR-glasses project was to have a built-in screen and require a connection to a Mac. The code name for this project was N107, but purported issues with battery and performance kept the project at bay. It is not clear what Apple's future plans are, but the Vision Pro line of products will certainly see at least one more attempt as it is refined. 

We're hoping that the cost can be driven down without much compromise to its impressive technological presentation. The comfort and daily usability also need improvement, along with having more content for the device. The current climate for the Vision Pro is not great, however, with a small user base and not much excitement around it after the initial launch. 
