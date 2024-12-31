A True Vision Pro Is Reportedly Coming To Take A Bite Out Of Apple
During a recent Vivo event, its Executive Vice President Han Boxiao revealed that Vivo is planning such a headset. Vivo also plans to unfold its Vivo X Fold5 Pro Android phone around the same time as its Vision Pro competitor. These are surely two risky devices, since the mass market has not yet fully adopted foldable phones or virtual reality headsets. Apple's vision for spatial computing has so far fizzled, with most users just occasionally using the device for movies. Sitting with a heavy device such as this for hours to do work in a virtual environment just doesn't feel feasible or appealing.
Apple's Vision Pro is also missing a more focused gaming effort, where the Meta Quest 3 has shined for many. Perhaps an Android device can merge those worlds and provide a more balanced experience, such as the Vivo option in the making.
Vivo apparently is taking the project seriously, with a large team devoted to the Vivo headset. While a release date is not yet known, there is a chance we can see some test units by the end of 2025.
This is where competitors, such as Vivo, can step in and provide some alternative choices in the market. Perhaps a good blend of technology and pricing can sway some users to try these virtual reality headsets, where the trend can pick up steam. Most consumers know these headsets as VR, but they also have mixed and augmented reality possibilities to make them more capable than previous generations.