A True Vision Pro Is Reportedly Coming To Take A Bite Out Of Apple

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, December 31, 2024, 10:35 AM EDT
The Apple Vision Pro seems to have almost faded into the mist, with little mention of the device after the initial hype wore off. As an owner of the device, I can say it just does not inspire me to use it very often. Its hefty price tag and lack of notable new content are two major problems. Still, the device is technologically impressive and hints at what could be possible in the future. Apple may just have some competition from Vivo, though, which may release its own version of the headset. 

During a recent Vivo event, its Executive Vice President Han Boxiao revealed that Vivo is planning such a headset. Vivo also plans to unfold its Vivo X Fold5 Pro Android phone around the same time as its Vision Pro competitor. These are surely two risky devices, since the mass market has not yet fully adopted foldable phones or virtual reality headsets. Apple's vision for spatial computing has so far fizzled, with most users just occasionally using the device for movies. Sitting with a heavy device such as this for hours to do work in a virtual environment just doesn't feel feasible or appealing. 

Apple's Vision Pro is also missing a more focused gaming effort, where the Meta Quest 3 has shined for many. Perhaps an Android device can merge those worlds and provide a more balanced experience, such as the Vivo option in the making. 

While nothing is concrete, there have been rumors about a potential new Apple Vision Pro device with an M5 chip in the future. It is unclear if Apple will stick to the high-end and just pack the best technology on the device without cost concerns or change plans. Many consumers likely would be drawn to a slightly downgraded Vision Pro device that has a significant price drop, such as below the $2,000 mark. The $3,499 MSRP of the existing Vision Pro keeps it out of reach for a lot of potential buyers. Apple could cancel it like it did its car project, but it's probably too deep into the Vision Pro to let it go completely. 

Vivo apparently is taking the project seriously, with a large team devoted to the Vivo headset. While a release date is not yet known, there is a chance we can see some test units by the end of 2025. 

This is where competitors, such as Vivo, can step in and provide some alternative choices in the market. Perhaps a good blend of technology and pricing can sway some users to try these virtual reality headsets, where the trend can pick up steam. Most consumers know these headsets as VR, but they also have mixed and augmented reality possibilities to make them more capable than previous generations. 
