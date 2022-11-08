Apple's First AR Glasses Allegedly Hampered By Design Issues Derailing 2024 Launch
Apple's rumored augmented reality (AR) glasses seem to need a bit more testing and development before being released. New rumors are saying the AR glasses are expected to be "postponed to 2025-2026, due to design issues", according to Haitong International Tech Research analyst Jeff Pu.
It is no secret that the Cupertino tech giant aims to break into the AR/VR scene. Its mixed reality headset is still said to be on schedule to launch sometime next year and will compete with Meta's Quest headset. However, in terms of AR, reports are indicating Apple needs some more time to work on the design of its AR glasses.
AR glasses have had a much harder time gaining traction than their VR headset counterparts. But other companies, such as Facebook, Qualcomm, and Amazon, are rumored to be working on AR devices to rival Apple's. This could drive the innovation needed in order to inspire and attract people to use them.
Some of the features that have been talked about are placing emails and texts in front of the user via the smartglasses, showing landmark information as the user walks around town, and allowing third-party apps to display easily accessible information. This type of technology could prove very useful for people who are constantly on the go and need information as quickly as possible. It could also lead to more people walking into things as their attention is being diverted away, but we already see that issue with smartphones.
One of the more intriguing features that has been rumored along with Apple's glasses includes not needing prescription lenses. This stems from a patent Apple has which automatically adjusts for people with poor eyesight. The technology uses what is referred to as an "optical subassembly". It is not clear, however, if this tech will be used for a standalone smartphone-powered VR headset, or possibly a second-generation pair of Apple smartglasses.
There is still much to learn about Apple's rumored smartglasses, and it seems we will have a couple more years to find it all out. Be sure to stay tuned here on HotHardware, as we will be sure to post any updates along the way.