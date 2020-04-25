Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro With Core i7 And Radeon Pro 550X Discounted By $600 With This Hot Deal





If you're of the Apple persuasion, Best Buy is currently running an excellent deal on last year's 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop. Earlier this month, the retailer was running a promotion on three different 2019 MacBook Pros , but the cheapest of those models still rung in at a hefty $2,400.

Today's deal is a lot easier on your wallet, and still gets you a pretty potent machine at a steep discount. Best Buy is selling the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (MV922LL/A) for $1,799 with free shipping, which represents a $600 discount from its MSRP. This is the base configuration with a 9th generation hex-core 2.6GHz Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. For storage duties, you’ll find a 256GB SSD, while there’s an AMD Radeon Pro 555X discrete GPU with 4GB of RAM installed.





Other niceties include Apple's True Tone display technology, Touch ID built-in to the Touch Bar for logging into website and authorizing Apple Pay transactions, four full-speed Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

This deal also represents a $600 discount compared to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has a slightly larger display, doubles the SSD to 512GB, and adds a Navi-based discrete Radeon Pro GPU. The newer 16-inch MacBook Pro also has the new "Magic Keyboard", which is lightyears ahead of the butterfly-style keyboard found on this 15-inch MacBook Pro and earlier models. However, the hundreds of dollars in savings might be worth it for some buyers.

This deal is currently available at Best Buy while supplies last. We should also mention that Best Buy also offers open box versions of this same laptop for as low as $1,493.99 if you're looking to save even more money upfront. While the open box deal isn't available for shipping, you can pick it up in-store at limited locations.