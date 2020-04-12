CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillSunday, April 12, 2020, 12:11 PM EDT

Today’s Best Buy One-Day MacBook Pro Sale Could Save You Literally Thousands

When it comes to Apple's flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro, there's no question that it's an expensive proposition. The professional-focused laptop starts at $2,499 with a hexa-core Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M discrete GPU.

But if you're willing to put up with a slightly smaller display and Apple's maligned butterfly keyboard, there are some excellent deals to be had on the previous generation 15.4-inch MacBook Pro family (Mid-2019). These deals come to us courtesy of Best Buy, which is discounting those notebooks by as much as $1,500 in the higher-spec'd configurations.

At the lower end of the spectrum, we have model MV912LL/A, which comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Pro 560X discrete GPU, and an octa-core (2.3GHz) Core i9 processor. This machine has an MSRP of $2,799, but Best Buy is currently selling it for just $2,299, representing a $500 discount. If you want to save a bit more money, you can score an open box model for as low as $1,954.99.

Moving on up the price ladder we come to the MR952LL/A, which has a 2.9GHz Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, the same Radeon Pro 560X GPU and a larger 1TB SSD. This model typically rings in at $3,799, but is discounted today by $1,200, bringing it down to $2,599. That's just $100 more than the current "base" 16-inch MacBook Pro. Open box configurations of this model are available starting at $2,235.99.

Finally, Best Buy is reserving its largest discount for the MUQH2LL/A. This has all the upgrades of the previous model (2.9GHz Core i9/32GB/512GB) but includes a beefier Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. This configuration retails at $4,149.99, but is discounted by $1,500 to just $2,649.99. Unfortunately, Best Buy doesn't offer any open box SKUs to help you save a few extra bucks on this particular model.

If you're still in the Apple spirit, and wouldn't mind a nice accessory to go along with your new MacBook Pro (or iPhone), Amazon is running a deal on the Beats Solo Pro wireless noise-cancelling headphones. The headphones are available in a wide range of colors for $249.95 with free shipping (a $50 discount). They can last up to 22 hours per charge and support Hands-free "Hey Siri" voice controls.



Tags:  deals, Apple, MacBook Pro, Best Buy, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Via:  Best Buy
