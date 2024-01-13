Apple Watch Ultra Hits Best Buy For A Great Deal At $170 Off
With a new year upon us, it's time to think about upgrading that smartwatch. Keep track of the time, heart rate, blood pressure, steps taken, and much more with brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Amazfit.
Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular)The Apple Watch Ultra goes beyond the normal Apple Watch in not only size, but also additional features. Those features include a customizable Action button, an exclusive watch face with a compass built in, and a siren that can be heard from up to 600 feet away.
The smartwatch is aimed at those who love outdoor adventures. It comes with an IP6X dust resistance rating, and has been tested to MIL-STD 810H standards. The large flat sapphire front display can achieve up to 2000 nits of brightness, double that of its Series 9 sibling. It's water resistant up to 100m, making it an ideal companion for those who enjoy swimming and recreational diving up to 40m. Another great feature included is fall detection, which will alert a loved one and emergency services if someone takes a tumble and is rendered unconscious or unable to respond.
Speaking of recreational diving, the Apple Watch Ultra also has a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor. It also includes an Oceanic+ app for use as a dive computer. Other vital signs, such as blood oxygen, high and low heart rates, and alerts to an irregular heart rhythm are also available.
The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) 49mm is currently $170 off for $629.
If the Apple Watch Ultra is a bit too much, check out these other deals on Apple watches:
- The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm is currently $70 off for $329.
- The Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (GPS) is currently $50 off for $199.
- The Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm is currently $70 off for $359.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ProThe Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is another great outdoor companion for those who prefer Android devices. Samsung has included what it refers to as advanced GPS, keeping hikers on the right path with accurate GPS navigation. While out on a hike, wearers can also take advantage of more accurate wellness readings that Samsung says is thanks to an improved, curved sensor that gets closer to the skin.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also has improved battery life over its predecessor, with a 590mAh battery. The sapphire crystal glass display should be durable enough for anything thrown at it, while a “super-tough” titanium case withstands the test of all those intense adventures. Owners can also enjoy the fact that they can leave their connected smartphone behind while out in the wilderness, and still be able to stay in touch with the world.
Users can take advantage of Auto Workout Training, a feature that helps keep track of activities such as swimming and rowing. After the workout, get stats about body composition info right from the wrist such as body fat readings, or Body Mass Index (BMI).
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm is currently 15% off for $381.55.
Also available from Samsung is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm is currently 24% off for $190.41.
Amazfit GTR 4 Smart WatchThe Amazfit GTR smart watch is another option for those who enjoy being active and want to keep track of their progress. The smart watch includes personalized training plans and guidance via its Zepp Coach app. Zepp Coach takes advantage of AI to generate training plans tailored to the individual. As the user progresses, the algorithm monitors the user’s status and then provides scientific guidance.
Another outstanding feature of the Amazfit GTR 4 is incredible battery performance. Typical usage should give owners up to 14 days between charges, while heavy usage should be able to endure up to 7 days between charges. Need more battery life? Then choose battery saver mode and get up to 24 days of usage, while clock mode can deliver up to 50 days.
The included BioTracker 4.0 health and data sensor gives users accurate heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels, and stress monitoring. The smartwatch can also detect a user’s breathing rate and is capable of measuring all four of these health metrics at the same time with a single tap. The watch also comes with a dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna that provides positioning that is said to be 99% as accurate as top handheld GPS locators, and supports 6 satellite positioning systems.
The Amazfit GTR 4 smart watch is currently 10% off for $179.99.
Also on sale right now is the Google Pixel Watch 2 is currently 14% off for $299.99.