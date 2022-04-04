CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyMonday, April 04, 2022, 11:57 AM EDT

Apple Watch Series 7 Is $69 Off For A Limited Time In This Smoking Hot Deal

Apple Watch Series 7
I really like my Apple Watch Series 7, and for a variety of reasons. If I were able to take a mulligan on purchasing it a little over a month ago, however, I might bite though not because I'm unhappy with it for any reason. Instead, I'd place an order today instead of when I did, because it's currently on sale for a new low price.

For the next 15 hours (at the time of this writing), you can save $69 off the list price of the Apple Watch Series 7 on Amazon, including both the 41mm and larger 45mm models. The same discount also applies to GPS and GPS + Cellular models, and in a variety of color options to boot. In short, if you were thinking about buying the newest Apple Watch, this is the time to do it.

Here are the discounted models...
Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 44mm

Apple Watch Series 7
These are the least expensive models within both size ranges, with an aluminum case. However, the stainless steel models with GPS + Cellular are also marked down by the same amount right now ($679.99 for 41mm and $729.99 for 45mm). Just hit any of the links above and select the stainless steel version in whichever color option you want.

Apple unveiled Series 7 last fall, on the same day it announced the iPhone 13 series. The displays are a little bigger on the latest models (up from 40mm and 44mm previously), the bezels are slightly thinner, and the touch sensor integrates with the OLED panel allowing for it to be thinner with a wraparound effect.

Other upgrades include better durability, a faster processor, quicker charging, and up to a 70 percent brighter display indoors when your wrist is lowered (makes it easier to see the watch face when quickly glancing without raising up your arm).
