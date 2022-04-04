Apple Watch Series 7 Is $69 Off For A Limited Time In This Smoking Hot Deal

Apple Watch Series 7 44mm









These are the least expensive models within both size ranges, with an aluminum case. However, the stainless steel models with GPS + Cellular are also marked down by the same amount right now ($679.99 for 41mm and $729.99 for 45mm). Just hit any of the links above and select the stainless steel version in whichever color option you want.







Apple unveiled Series 7 last fall, on the same day it announced the iPhone 13 series . The displays are a little bigger on the latest models (up from 40mm and 44mm previously), the bezels are slightly thinner, and the touch sensor integrates with the OLED panel allowing for it to be thinner with a wraparound effect.





Other upgrades include better durability, a faster processor, quicker charging, and up to a 70 percent brighter display indoors when your wrist is lowered (makes it easier to see the watch face when quickly glancing without raising up your arm).

