Apple Watch Series 5 Gets Massive $100 Price Cut With This Hot Best Buy Deal





Things on the smartwatch front have been relatively quiet for the past few months, but Best Buy is looking to generate some buzz this week with a rather hot deal on the current generation Apple Watch Series 5 . The Apple Watch has gone from being mocked as an unnecessary accessory for the iPhone to becoming the best-selling device in its class, and now Best Buy is lopping $100 off the MSRP of the smartwatches.

We should note that the $100 discount applies to all models of the Apple Watch Series 5, from the “lowly” aluminum-bodied models with a sport band, to the LTE-equipped stainless-steel models with the Milanese Loop band. If you’re looking at the low-end, you can get an Apple Watch Series 5 40mm with a Sport Band for $299 instead of $399. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm Space Black Stainless-Steel Case and Space Black Milanese Loop is $100 cheaper at $699. There are scores of options in between to match your tastes or budget with respect to cellular connectivity, case materials/colors/sizes, and band options.





Here are a couple of choices that we’ve selected to give you an idea of what to expect with this sale:

Best Buy’s promotion is available now with free shipping, or if you need it right away, you can choose the store pickup option.

All Apple Watch Series 5 devices comes with a 64-bit Apple S5 SoC, always-on display, ECG monitor, hear rate sensor, and a waterproof design. At this point, we haven’t heard much about Apple’s intent to release a Series 6 lineup this year, but things were equally quiet around this time last year ahead of the Series 5 launch. However, two of the most frequent requests from current Apple Watch owners have been the inclusion of a native sleep tracker and longer battery life (which is critical to the sleep tracking feature).