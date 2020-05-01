Apple Watch Series 5 Gets Massive $100 Price Cut With This Hot Best Buy Deal
We should note that the $100 discount applies to all models of the Apple Watch Series 5, from the “lowly” aluminum-bodied models with a sport band, to the LTE-equipped stainless-steel models with the Milanese Loop band. If you’re looking at the low-end, you can get an Apple Watch Series 5 40mm with a Sport Band for $299 instead of $399. Likewise, the Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm Space Black Stainless-Steel Case and Space Black Milanese Loop is $100 cheaper at $699. There are scores of options in between to match your tastes or budget with respect to cellular connectivity, case materials/colors/sizes, and band options.
Here are a couple of choices that we’ve selected to give you an idea of what to expect with this sale:
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band $299
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band $329
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band $399
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm Stainless Steel Case with Stainless Steel Milanese Loop $649
Best Buy’s promotion is available now with free shipping, or if you need it right away, you can choose the store pickup option.
All Apple Watch Series 5 devices comes with a 64-bit Apple S5 SoC, always-on display, ECG monitor, hear rate sensor, and a waterproof design. At this point, we haven’t heard much about Apple’s intent to release a Series 6 lineup this year, but things were equally quiet around this time last year ahead of the Series 5 launch. However, two of the most frequent requests from current Apple Watch owners have been the inclusion of a native sleep tracker and longer battery life (which is critical to the sleep tracking feature).