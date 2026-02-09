Apple Watch Series 11 Hits A Record Low Price On Amazon For A Limited Time





Coming in hot just in time for Valentine's Day is a round of discounts on Apple's newest generation smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 11. The latest discounts see the wearable drop back down to an all-time low price. In addition, we found some bargains on a few other Apple devices. That doesn't mean you skip the chocolates and flowers, but it does mean you can treat your significant other (or yourself!) to a cool gadget on Valentine's Day.

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) Is 25% Off In A Limited Time Deal

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, Jet Black Aluminum, Black Sport Band) on sale for $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100). We've seen it fall to this price before, though it's never been lower. It's also been selling for closer to its full MSRP for the past few weeks. Marked as a limited time deal, you can find theon sale for. We've seen it fall to this price before, though it's never been lower. It's also been selling for closer to its full MSRP for the past few weeks.





Announced last September, the Series 11 is the newest Apple Watch and it contains what Apple claims is the "most comprehensive set of health features yet." It also boasts longer battery life (up to 24 hours), a more durable glass cover, and a thinner design compared to previous models.





We'd still like for Apple to find a way to extend battery life to multiple days, but getting up to 24 hours makes it more feasible to sleep with the device on, which can be handy for its sleep tracking features. Speaking of which, one of the new features is that it can provide a sleep score.





It also introduces hypertension notifications. While you shouldn't rely on this entirely for your health—there's no substitute for regular doctor visits—it can be helpful in detecting signs of chronic high blood pressure, which is a risk factor heart attacks, strokes, and kidney disease. It does this by way of an optical heart sensor that analyzes how a blood vessels respond to heart beats.





"The algorithm works passively in the background reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension. These notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioral changes, or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events," Apple explains.





That's reason alone to consider an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 11.





