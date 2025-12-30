Apple Watch Series 11 Deal Slashes $100 Off Just In Time For 2026





Talk about a *ahem* timely deal! We're about to embark on a new year and if your resolution for 2026 is to fashion yourself into a new YOU with a focus on fitness, than a smartwatch can be a wise and useful investment to help reach your goals. And if you've been thinking about getting the latest-generation Apple Watch, you can save some money right now.

Save $100 On The Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, GPS) for $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100). That matches the same discount from earlier this month, though it shot up in price after Christmas. In fact, my fiance went to buy one at Best Buy a few days ago, but it was back up to its regular price. However, Best Buy did price match Amazon, though it's back on sale at Best Buy right now anyway (so no hoops to jump through). For who knows how long, you can snag thefor. That matches the same discount from earlier this month, though it shot up in price after Christmas. In fact, my fiance went to buy one at Best Buy a few days ago, but it was back up to its regular price. However, Best Buy did price match Amazon, though it's back onright now anyway (so no hoops to jump through).





There are different color options to choose from too, many of which are on sale for the same price. Optionally, you can opt for the bigger 46mm variant and/or GPS + Cellular for either size. Here are some options...