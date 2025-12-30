CATEGORIES
Apple Watch Series 11 Deal Slashes $100 Off Just In Time For 2026

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:22 AM EDT
Closeup renders of two Apple Watch Series 11 smartwatches.
Talk about a *ahem* timely deal! We're about to embark on a new year and if your resolution for 2026 is to fashion yourself into a new YOU with a focus on fitness, than a smartwatch can be a wise and useful investment to help reach your goals. And if you've been thinking about getting the latest-generation Apple Watch, you can save some money right now.

Save $100 On The Apple Watch Series 11

For who knows how long, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, GPS) for $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100). That matches the same discount from earlier this month, though it shot up in price after Christmas. In fact, my fiance went to buy one at Best Buy a few days ago, but it was back up to its regular price. However, Best Buy did price match Amazon, though it's back on sale at Best Buy right now anyway (so no hoops to jump through).

There are different color options to choose from too, many of which are on sale for the same price. Optionally, you can opt for the bigger 46mm variant and/or GPS + Cellular for either size. Here are some options...
The Series 11 is the newest version of the Apple Watch, having just launched three months ago. It features an always-on Retina display (wide-angle OLED) with up to 2,000 nits of brightness and is powered by Apple's S10 chip.

It also boasts a whole bunch of sensors and features to track and notify things like high and low heart rates, hypertension, irregular rhythms, sleep apnea, and more.

Compared to the Series 10, the Series 11 is not a monstrous upgrade and you're probably better off waiting at least another generation or two before upgrading. That said, there are trade-in values (at Best Buy, anyway) and resale considerations that might impact your decision. Additionally, you do get better battery life on the Series 11—up to 24 hours versus 18 hours on the Series 10, and up to 38 hours in low power mode versus up to 36 hours.

Save Big On Smartwatches By Samsung, OnePlus, And More

Three Agrmin Vivoactive 6 smartwatches.

Not feeling the Series 11? There are other Apple Watch deals available, as well ones that are outside of the Apple ecosystem. Here are some other smartwatch deals that are out there...
