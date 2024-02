Why I'm Keeping Apple's Vision Pro As Returns Ramp Up

Why are some early adopters and enthusiasts returning the Apple Vision Pro in the first place? Price is a large factor, with a $3,499 MSRP coupled with the extra you'll spend on cases, prescription lenses, and Apple Care. While I do agree the price is steep, the components and technology certainly merit it. The comparisons to the significantly cheaper Meta Quest 3 also warrant some legitimacy, since it provides a very competent experience comparatively.If there is any cause for complaint in light of the impressive technology, it would be in the usability of the device since apps are still lacking in many regards. The absence of any real killer app for the device will vary based on use case. Some users find the extension of their Mac screen good enough to warrant keeping the device. While I found it enjoyable to use, where the Apple Vision Pro really captures my imagination is in its content consumption capabilities.More in line with an iPad replacement, watching immersive video content is an absolute pleasure. It can be isolating, but that can be a benefit to users who travel or live in bustling environments and need the personal space. Crisp, high-definition displays and immersive audio make movie watching and playing games enjoyable.Another large cause for complaint on buyers returning the Apple Vision Pro has come down to comfort. Apple does provide the Solo-Knit Band and Dual Loop Band in the box. While I find the Solo-Knit Band tolerable, laying down is the best option to keep its weight supported better. Otherwise, you can certainly feel the heft. Many users have found the Dual Look Band to be more comfortable and supportive, despite it lacking the visual appeal of the Solo-Knit Band. Hey, it is Apple, after all, and aesthetics matter.Eye strain has been an issue as well, although I must commend the Zeiss optical inserts for having my fairly high prescription available and thus making the experience significantly better. I do get dry-eyed after an hour using the device, but it is otherwise pleasant to use.Other minor quibbles have been about the mediocre pass-through quality of the headset. Some users have even taken to the wild with the device in tow, so latency is acceptable.Many users likely wanted to trial the innovative device to see what all of the fuss was about, since Apple has a lenient return policy. Apple is taking tabs on reasons for returns, however, in attempts to improve in the key areas that it deems are needed based on consumer input. While spatial computing is still in its early stages, returns will be a common occurrence with such a polarizing product as its matures or eventually fizzles.