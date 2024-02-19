Why I'm Keeping Apple's Vision Pro As Returns Ramp Up
The Apple Vision Pro has been a topic on the tip of the tongue for many technology enthusiasts at every possible opportunity since it launched (and even before). After its release was consummated and the public had a chance to test the device in their eager hands, the collective verdict is starting to take shape.
According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, the Apple Vision Pro is having a steady trickle of returns from early adopter customers, with some of the bigger stores seeing as many as eight units returned each day. There is also good news embedded within this expected return exodus so close to launch. The return rate based on most educated guesses seems to be close to average or a bit above average for other Apple products.
I'm keeping my Apple Vision Pro, despite some of the potential drawbacks and high-entry price. It is just enough of a technical marvel that I have enjoyed using it to make it worth it for me. Plus, this type of technology needs time to grow and to cultivate an experience. A two-week return window is not enough to get a full scope analysis of it.
There are many such users who will quietly continue using the product as returns ramp up. It's said that most smaller Apple stores may experience only one or two returns per day, with some items still being sealed. Perhaps opportunistic resellers could not find a buyer on the third party marketplace since availability of Apple Vision Pro proved to be adequate enough for purchase.
