Interest In Apple's Vision Pro Plummets, Is A Cheaper Version Needed?
Apple's Vision Pro headset has enjoyed a variety of media speculation since its release, from its return rate, down to an issue with the glass cracking. The pricey $3,499 spatial computing apparatus also wears its cost on its sleeve, one of the main talk points for users. Months after it is in the hand of consumers, interest seems to be waning amongst even enthusiasts.
As a user who has kept the Vision Pro past its return period, I have some thoughts. In general, I agree with Mark Gurman's take on Bloomberg, about the fleeting interest in the product. While I do find the occasion to use it daily, it has mostly become a niche iPad replacement mostly for consuming media such as YouTube videos.
While the high $3,499 MSRP is a concern, that is only the starting point. The real issue, shared by many previous VR headsets, is that you quickly run out of things to do past the initial honeymoon period. Sure, the spatial aspect of the device is impressive, but the weight and lack of what many would call a "killer app" are detriments to the experience.
In Apple's marketing, it pictures the Vision Pro as a spatial device where content enters your space in a realistic fashion. That much is surely true, but the question remains, how repeatable is this experience for the user? Doing any real productivity work proves to be tiresome for lengthy periods. One is left with more relaxed media content consumption to enjoy.
That is fine, however it leaves one wondering if the device is too expensive for solely that task. Traveling with the device, if one is a constant use case of that sort, is surely one of the better reasons to use this device for some.
Even if the price of the device falls dramatically, the question of content and apps on the device is still paramount. It needs to provide utility in the way that the iPad or iPhone does, within reason. Many other popular VR headsets heavily rely on gaming to keep users engaged, and even then it is a tough proposition against traditional devices.
Gurman also mentions how Apple has done updates for the Vision Pro, but they still don't address the primary nature of the device. It needs more apps and experiences to really captivate long term after the initial interest wears off, regardless of the price.
As it stands, Gurman says he's heard from some Apple retail stores that the demand for Vision Pro demos is "way down," and that "people who do book appointments often don't show up." He also reports hearing that sales at some locations have dwindled from a "couple of units a day to just a handful in a whole week."