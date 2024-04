Interest In Apple's Vision Pro Plummets, Is A Cheaper Version Needed?

In Apple's marketing, it pictures the Vision Pro as a spatial device where content enters your space in a realistic fashion. That much is surely true, but the question remains, how repeatable is this experience for the user? Doing any real productivity work proves to be tiresome for lengthy periods. One is left with more relaxed media content consumption to enjoy.That is fine, however it leaves one wondering if the device is too expensive for solely that task. Traveling with the device, if one is a constant use case of that sort, is surely one of the better reasons to use this device for some.Even if the price of the device falls dramatically, the question of content and apps on the device is still paramount. It needs to provide utility in the way that the iPad or iPhone does, within reason. Many other popular VR headsets heavily rely on gaming to keep users engaged, and even then it is a tough proposition against traditional devices.Gurman also mentions how Apple has done updates for the Vision Pro, but they still don't address the primary nature of the device. It needs more apps and experiences to really captivate long term after the initial interest wears off, regardless of the price.