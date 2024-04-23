CATEGORIES
home News

Interest In Apple's Vision Pro Plummets, Is A Cheaper Version Needed?

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, April 23, 2024, 10:54 AM EDT
vision pro
Apple's Vision Pro headset has enjoyed a variety of media speculation since its release, from its return rate, down to an issue with the glass cracking. The pricey $3,499 spatial computing apparatus also wears its cost on its sleeve, one of the main talk points for users. Months after it is in the hand of consumers, interest seems to be waning amongst even enthusiasts. 

As a user who has kept the Vision Pro past its return period, I have some thoughts. In general, I agree with Mark Gurman's take on Bloomberg, about the fleeting interest in the product. While I do find the occasion to use it daily, it has mostly become a niche iPad replacement mostly for consuming media such as YouTube videos. 

While the high $3,499 MSRP is a concern, that is only the starting point. The real issue, shared by many previous VR headsets, is that you quickly run out of things to do past the initial honeymoon period. Sure, the spatial aspect of the device is impressive, but the weight and lack of what many would call a "killer app" are detriments to the experience. 

apple vision

In Apple's marketing, it pictures the Vision Pro as a spatial device where content enters your space in a realistic fashion. That much is surely true, but the question remains, how repeatable is this experience for the user? Doing any real productivity work proves to be tiresome for lengthy periods. One is left with more relaxed media content consumption to enjoy. 

That is fine, however it leaves one wondering if the device is too expensive for solely that task. Traveling with the device, if one is a constant use case of that sort, is surely one of the better reasons to use this device for some. 

Even if the price of the device falls dramatically, the question of content and apps on the device is still paramount. It needs to provide utility in the way that the iPad or iPhone does, within reason. Many other popular VR headsets heavily rely on gaming to keep users engaged, and even then it is a tough proposition against traditional devices.

Gurman also mentions how Apple has done updates for the Vision Pro,  but they still don't address the primary nature of the device. It needs more apps and experiences to really captivate long term after the initial interest wears off, regardless of the price.

As it stands, Gurman says he's heard from some Apple retail stores that the demand for Vision Pro demos is "way down," and that "people who do book appointments often don't show up." He also reports hearing that sales at some locations have dwindled from a "couple of units a day to just a handful in a whole week."
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AAPL), vision pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment