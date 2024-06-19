Apple Shelves Vision Pro 2 To Make Way For A Cheaper VR Headset For 2025
The Apple Vision Pro may just have some future changes that consumers are clamoring for. No, it's not more screen resolution, but something better. A more affordable version that can do many of the same things as the $3,499 Vision Pro appears to be a possibility for Apple in the future.
Apple seems to be moving its focus away from the more expensive models, such as the original Vision Pro, in favor of a lighter and cheaper version sometime in 2025. It is supposedly coming in closer to the pricing of high-end iPhone devices, meaning in the $1600 neighborhood. Such a device would allow more mass adoption amongst consumers with a lower entry-point, though that's obviously still pricey compared to headsets like Meta's Quest 3.
A more affordable Vision Pro would be lighter, and perhaps have less of the intricate cameras of the existing model. While it should still use micro-OLED displays, the weight reportedly should drop significantly overall.
As an owner of the Vision Pro, it has certainly been a mixed experience. The technology is great, with responsive gestures and beautiful imagery adorning your viewable space. The price tag and comfort are still two heavy issues, pun intended. The biggest issue may come down to usability of the device in everyday use cases, which is sparse after the novelty wears off.
Apple does not seem to have invested too much time in providing constant immersive experiences to the device, save a few choice pieces. While some apps focused on entertainment and movies are good, it still makes the device an expensive alternative to the impressive M4 iPad Pro.
Apple announced Vision OS 2 recently at its 2024 WWDC Developer conference. While this update brings some much needed improvements to gestures and usability, it is still a relatively tame update that is more evolutionary. This means the Vision Pro is unlikely to attract more new buyers after the initial group of enthusiasts have gotten a hold of the device.
Interestingly, Apple makes a big push for Vision Pro as an enterprise device for business. Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, has mentioned various times how Fortune 500 companies have picked up the Vision Pro in large numbers to find a use case. Along with applications in the medical and research fields, the Vision Pro certainly does hold utility in these more niche markets.
Current sales of Apple's Vision Pro are unknown exactly, but some reports have indicated production has been scaled back somewhat due to demand. A more affordable Vision Pro certainly makes a lot of sense, one that can incorporate lessons learning from the early Vision Pro unit being in the wild. The virtual and augmented reality experience is one worth striving for in the future, it just has to reach a more manageable price and technological point.
