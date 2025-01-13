Banshee Malware Puts 100 Million Apple Users At Risk Of Data Theft
Check Point revealed that bad actors install this malware on MacBooks through phishing sites that are posing as authentic portals. Banshee first emerged through Russian cybercrime marketplaces, where it was initially sold for about $3,000 and later for $1500. It was designed to steal macOS users' login credentials, cryptocurrency wallets, and other sensitive information. For four months, these cybercriminals ran a "stealer-as-a-service" on Telegram and dark web forums like XSS and Exploit and continued to develop the malware. During this period, they hired people to run campaigns against macOS users.
After successfully evading detection for approximately two months, its original code was leaked on XSS forums in November, making it possible for antivirus engines to detect its core functionality. Check Point updated its detection rules to identify both the original leaked code and the subsequent updated versions, leading to the shutdown of the Banshee stealer-as-a-service operation.
So, while no operating system is completely free from attacks, you can prevent your Macbook from being compromised by this sophisticated malware. As is universally the case, Check Point recommends that users avoid clicking links from unknown sources and keep and that users keep macOS and a macOS Antivirus up-to-date.