Will Apple Make A Streaming TV Stick To Rival Amazon, Google And Roku?







We've been hearing for years that Apple could release its own brand television, but it has not happened yet and may never happen. That doesn't mean Apple is giving up on the living room, though. The company's Apple TV+ service (which recently joined forces with Amazon Prime ) proves otherwise, and going along with that, it's conceivable that Apple could launch a streaming TV stick akin to Amazon's Fire TV stick.





That's the word according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter, anyway. According to Gurman, Apple has been flirting with the idea of making its own TV or "TV-like device" for well over a decade, complete with full-scale prototypes. But after analyzing the business side of the TV market, Apple ultimately decided to focus on other things, like the Apple Watch and Vision Pro





A big reason why is because the TV segment is a low margin business. Additionally, consumers don't buy and replace TVs nearly as often as they do iPhones and other gadgets. And of course the TV market has become a crowded one, not just with LG, Samsung, and Sony, but with companies like TCL and Hisense (among several others) jostling for market share. You can add Amazon to the mix too, which recently launched its first own-brand mini LED model.





According to Gurman, there are people within Apple who still want to do more in the TV space. He says, "Apple's TV set dream isn't dead" even though the economics of the TV business remain the same. And while Apple sells a set-top box, there are more compelling options to choose from. So instead of a full-blown TV, Gurman posits that Apple could make a splash with a cheaper HDMI streaming dongle.





Apple TV 4K with 64GB costs $129.99, and the 128GB model costs It's an interesting idea, and a compelling one, considering that Apple's existing TV hardware isn't super lucrative. Additionally, Apple TV boxes are comparatively expensive to other streaming options—the latest generationcosts, and thecosts $149.99 . Compare those with current pricing on several streaming stick options...









Even without the current sale pricing, it's much cheaper to buy a streaming stick than it is to purchase an Apple TV set-top box. That's kind of an apples-to-oranges comparison, but that's also the point Gurman is making—streaming sticks are more affordable, and would give Apple a bigger stronghold into the living room for its more lucrative Apple TV+ service.





He also suggests that Apple could offer multiple levels of streaming hardware, which we find interesting. For example, it could separate its streaming offerings into the Apple TV SE (streaming stick), Apple TV (set-top box), and Apple TV Max (Mac mini), the latter of which would be the best option for streaming and gaming. It's the same multi-tier approach Apple takes with its other product lines, including the iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and so forth.







Whether Apple actually ends up releasing a streaming stick as Gurman suggests remains to be seen, but we certainly see the logic in the idea.



