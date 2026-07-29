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Apple Readies Siri AI Smart Home Hub And Refreshed Apple TV 4K

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 29, 2026, 02:39 PM EDT
apple tv 4k home hub ai hero
Apple doesn’t often refresh its Apple TV 4K set top box, but it looks as if its renewed AI push means a new version of the device is on its way according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Though it won’t be the only new smart home product the company has in the works. Apple is apparently also working on a home hub that will be positioned against Amazon’s Echo Show and the Google Nest Hub.

The current Apple TV 4K, which debuted in October of 2022, is an excellent piece of hardware for streaming content and casual gaming. What’s holding it back, though, is that it’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip from the pre-AI era and simply isn’t going to cut it for what Apple wants to accomplish with AI in the home.

apple tv 4k home hub ai body

It’s unknown what SoC Apple will opt to use in the updated box, but the oldest chip that supports Apple Intelligence is the A17 Pro. However, if the company is serious about delivering the best AI experience possible then it would make more sense to use one of its newer A series chips, such as the A19. This would also make it easier to justify recent price increases, which starts at $199 for the 64GB model.

Apple fans can also look forward to a smart hub device, which is described as a “screen on a half-dome-shaped base that looks similar to a HomePod mini cut in half.” It will use an operating system based on tvOS that will give users full control over compatible IoT devices. Additionally, it will leverage facial recognition to display a custom user interface depending on who is using the device.

While these products are “nearly ready to launch,” smart home users will need to wait a bit longer before they can get their hands on them. Because these devices lean heavily on AI, they will likely coincide with the release of the company’s newest operating systems, which implement improved AI features, that are slated to arrive in the fall.
Tags:  Apple, Siri, (NASDAQ:AAPL), apple-tv, smart-home
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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