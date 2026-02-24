CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Shifts Some Mac Mini Production To Texas In Major US Manufacturing Push

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 24, 2026, 10:00 AM EDT
Apple Mac mini on a desk next to a monitor, iPad, keyboard, and mouse.
It's been half a century since Apple's humble beginning as a garage-based operation that saw co-founders Steve Job and Steve Wozniak crank out the Apple 1, a computer that was hand-built in Los Altos, California (and now fetches enormous sums at auction). A lot has changed since then, with the bulk of Apple's products now assembled overseas and shipped back to the U.S. However, some Mac mini models are going to be built in the U.S. for the first time ever as part of what Apple is calling a "significant expansion" to its factory operations in Houston, Texas.

That is the same location where Apple's longtime manufacturing partner Foxconn began producing advanced Apple Intelligence servers last year for the first time. Those servers include logic boards that are produced onsite and then deployed around the world. Apple says its server production is ahead of schedule, and it's possible that the accelerated timeline played a role in bringing some Mac mini production to the site as well.

"Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’re proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. "We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we’re excited to accelerate that work even further."

A worker assembling an Apple AI server at Apple's Houston site.

As part of the expansion, Apple is building a new factory at its Houston site, which will effectively double the footprint of its Texas campus. It's at that new factory where some Mac mini production will shift over to on future models. Production at the site presumably will not include the current-generation M4 Mac mini models, which by the way are on sale.
The expansion is not just about making Mac mini models in the U.S. As part of the broader effort, Apple says it plans to open the doors to its 20,000 square-foot 'Advanced Manufacturing Center' in Houston, where the dedicated facility will offer students, supplier employees, and American businesses of varying sizes the opportunity for hands-on training in advanced manufacturing techniques.

A construction worker inside Apple's unfinished Advanced Manufacturing Center. A USA flag is hanging in the background.

"Apple experts will teach participants the same innovative processes that are used to make Apple products, allowing American manufacturers to take their work to the next level. A worker stands in front of a large American flag inside the under-construction Apple Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston. An overhead shot of the under-construction Apple Advanced Manufacturing Center in Houston," Apple says.

This latest effort plays into Apple's $600 billion U.S. commitment that was also announced last year. Apple has already made some headway in that regard, with the company saying it has sourced more than 20 billion U.S.-made chips from 24 factories across a dozen states.

Somewhat poetically, news of the expansion come on the day that Jobs would have turned 71 years old.

Images courtesy of Apple
Tags:  Apple, Mac Mini, foxconn, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment