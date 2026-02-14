Apple Presidents’ Day Sale Slashes Apple Watch And iPads By Hundreds





Four score and seven years ago, devices like the iPad and Apple Watch did not exist. Fast forward nearly nine decades and we now have access to some fantastic mobile technology. Even better, deals abound on these gadgets ahead of Presidents' Day, so if you're looking to upgrade your aging iPad or Apple Watch (or buy one for the first time), now is a great time to do it.

11-Inch iPad Air (M3) Is $110 Off

11-inch iPad Air (M3) that's on sale for $489 at Amazon (18% off, save $110). Despite being over $100 off, this is the latest-generation iPad Air (7th Gen), and it packs some impressive technology for the price. If you're looking for an iPad with a M-series chip inside, then check out this deal for anthat's on sale for. Despite being over $100 off, this is the latest-generation iPad Air (7th Gen), and it packs some impressive technology for the price.





It starts with the M3 chip. This is a powerful and efficient slice of in-house designed silicon with an 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. It also means this tablet features support for Apple Intelligence.





Other features include 128GB of storage (as configured), Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 12-megapixel cameras (one each on the front and back), Touch ID support, landscape stereo speakers, a USB-C connector, support for both the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil Pro, and an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2360x1640 resolution and 500 nits brightness.

11-Inch Apple iPad Pro Is $100 Off









11-inch iPad Pro (M5) is on sale for $899 at Amazon (10% off, save $100) in the sleek Space Black colorway. And here's a protip: the Silver model dropped to an all-time low of If you're looking to go more upscale, theis on sale forin the sleek Space Black colorway. And here's a protip: the Silver model dropped to an all-time low of $799 at Amazon two days ago, but it quickly sold out and is no longer available. However, it's worth keeping an eye out for a potential restock to see if it goes that low again.





Otherwise, the $899 sale price on the Space Black model is a good bargain, albeit that discount has been in place for a few weeks. This is also a latest-generation model, powered by Apple's M5 chip with a 9-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.





In addition to a faster chip, the iPad Pro separates itself from non-Pro models with an Ultra XDR Retina display featuring ProMotion technology, meaning it has a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This is a tandem OLED screen with a 2420x1668 resolution and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.





The iPad Pro is overkill if you just want a tablet to knock around the web and hit up your favorite social media apps. However, if you're into more demanding productivity and creativity chores, the latest-generation iPad Pro is a powerful slate.

Deals On Apple Watches, AirPods And More









Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm, Jet Black Aluminum Case + Black Sport Band)—it's listed for $299 at Amazon (25% off, save $100). Yet another latest-generation product model that's on sale is the—it's listed for





Apple pitches the Series 11 as offering the most comprehensive set of health features yet, and that includes new hypertension notifications to alert user for signs of chronic high blood pressure. It does this by analyzing data from the optical heart sensor to see how a person's blood vessels respond to the beats of the heart.





"The algorithm works passively in the background reviewing data over 30-day periods, and will notify users if it detects consistent signs of hypertension. These notifications provide users with valuable insights into their health as it relates to this widespread condition simply by wearing their Apple Watch, so they can begin making potentially lifesaving behavioral changes, or start treatment to reduce their risk of serious, long-term health events," Apple explains.





Apple's newest smartwatch also features a sleep score, twice the scratch resistance as the previous model, and up to 24 hours of battery life.





Here are some more Apple device deals...