CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, June 08, 2020, 11:10 AM EDT

Apple Patents Taking Safe, Synthetic Group Selfies For COVID-19 Compliance… Seriously

iphone 12 pro max 7
COVID-19 has really changed our way of lives, from the way we shop, to the way we work, and even with regards to the way that our children learn. It has also limited our ability to congregate with friends, and take part in the time-honored tradition of, you guessed it, group selfies. Apple could change that with a newly granted patent for what it calls “synthetic group selfies”.

Given that many of us have been taking part in social distancing to help cut down on the spread of COVID-19, we obviously can’t be in close proximity to our friends and family for selfies. So, Apple’s solution would use software AI “magic” to captures images of people located in different places, and then merge them into one combined selfie.

apple synthetic group selfies

According to the patent, iPhone and iPad users would be able to send an invite to friends/family to participate in a group selfie. You would be able to take a new picture, use a live video streaming option, or choose from already taken pictures and video. Apple’s software would then be able to use distributed computing among the participating devices to cutdown on performance overhead needed to perform tasks such as background removal and rearranging people within a synthetic group selfie.

Now before you get the idea that Apple rushed to develop this technology specifically to address COVID-19, the patent was actually filed back in late 2018. However, the patent was not granted by the USPTO until June 2nd of this year.

We could see this being a popular feature for iPhone and iPads that could be integrated into a future iOS update. However, it’s unlikely that this feature would show up in this year’s iOS 14 in time for the iPhone 12 launch, and there’s no indication that Apple has plans to launch it publicly. Afterall, we’ve seen plenty of cool and interesting patents over the years from various manufacturers that ended up going absolutely nowhere. 



Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), selfie, iphone 12, coronavirus, covid-19
Via:  Patently Apple
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms