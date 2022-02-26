Apple Patent Details Magic Keyboard With Integrated Mac PC To Connect To Any Display
In a move reminiscent of early personal computers like the Commodore 64, TRS-80, and countless others, Apple has filed a patent that could completely revamp the functionality of its Magic Keyboard. The patent reveals a keyboard device that would house a full computer inside, which could be connected to virtually any monitor.
Apple just recorded its best quarter ever, posting an all-time high $123.9 billion for its fiscal 2022 first quarter. This is in part due to the tech giant transitioning to the use of its own custom Arm-based Silicon, which could be completed with the release of an all-new Mac Pro in 2022. It appears Apple is not resting on its laurels, however, as the company has filed a new patent with the US Patent & Trademark Office that reveals a keyboard that houses an entire computer inside.
When someone thinks of a desktop setup, they more than likely imagine a large tower, a monitor or two, and a keyboard and mouse. This type of setup is usually left on one desk, and is typically not moved around. If you are wanting a portable option, you most often have to invest in a separate laptop. But as technology continues to evolve and create smaller and more energy efficient components, the idea of a more portable solution for lugging around a desktop setup is becoming more viable.
For now, if you want to move your desktop setup to a different environment, you are forced to unplug a ton of cables and potentially lug around a heavy tower along with all the peripherals. The user takes a chance that something will get damaged during transportation. Apple's new patent, however, could make those days a thing of the past. The concept involves placing an entire computer inside a singular keyboard. The keyboard may also include a trackpad, so you could even leave your mouse behind when you move things around.
The device described in the patent can include features, designs, and system architectures that would allow for a variety of performance targets. This will all be housed in a small form factor that is the same or similar to an ordinary keyboard.
Some of the examples shown in the patent include an enclosure with one or more vents. Air would flow from the first vent and into the internal volume of the enclosure. Air would then be moved from the internal volume through the second vent and into the ambient environment. This would require one or more air-moving components (like a fan) placed within the internal volume that can move the air along the pathway. In other examples, the device would have an enclosure with a thermally conductive base made from materials such as copper, aluminum, brass, steel, and bronze.
A device of this manner would definitely be an interesting addition to Apple's line-up. With how powerful laptops have become, it is hard to say how many people would actually choose a device of this nature, though it would also be a nice alternative to an iMac, for users that would prefer a larger (or smaller) display with a different resolution. However, if Apple can put enough power into the interior of a keyboard, it could make for an interesting devices for users "hoteling" between different offices or just want the functionality of a Mac on various displays. For now we will just have to wait and see if Apple actually follows through with its latest vision of a Magic Keyboard.