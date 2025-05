Apple Maps Gets A Delicious Update That Will Have Foodies Jumping For Joy

Want something a bit more hip and trendy? New York–based restaurant recommendation website and messaging service The Infatuation will soon be joining the party, bringing its curated restaurant recommendations straight to your fingertips. Paul Needham, The Infatuation CEO is thrilled that the company will be able to "bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps."

Golf enthusiasts aren't left out: Golf Digest will soon be added to Maps to help you find the top-rated courses. Meredith Bausback, VP of Marketing at Golf Digest is proud that a leading authority in golf course rankings and reviews like Golf Digest is part of this new expansion plan. Bausback said, "that "this integration will soon empower golfers to discover and choose courses with the confidence that comes from decades of expert evaluation.”This latest update brings with it place cards that now indicate reviews, descriptions, and images by expert outlets. Users can also book from select hotels on Maps plus soon have the option to schedule reservations through Michelin and book tee times via Supreme Golf. David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product, states that "these new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new."