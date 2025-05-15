Apple Maps Gets A Delicious Update That Will Have Foodies Jumping For Joy

Apple Maps is about to become your new best friend for finding the perfect spot for any occasion! Starting today, say goodbye to endless scrolling through generic reviews. Apple Maps is rolling out a potentially useful new feature where users can view and search for Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants (and Michelin Key hotels, too). Further down the road, rankings, expert reviews, and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest will be added.
Imagine planning a fancy dinner. Now, when you pull up Apple Maps, you can view Michelin-starred restaurants and Michelin Key hotels. Michelin probably doesn't need any introductions, but many restaurants live and die by this prestigious award; earning even a single Michelin star (out of three) signifies exceptional culinary excellence, indicating a restaurant serves outstanding food and offers a high-quality dining experience. These restaurants, with their rankings and reviews, are then added to the renown guide made available to foodies worldwide.
Want something a bit more hip and trendy? New York–based restaurant recommendation website and messaging service The Infatuation will soon be joining the party, bringing its curated restaurant recommendations straight to your fingertips. Paul Needham, The Infatuation CEO is thrilled that the company will be able to "bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps."
Golf enthusiasts aren't left out: Golf Digest will soon be added to Maps to help you find the top-rated courses. Meredith Bausback, VP of Marketing at Golf Digest is proud that a leading authority in golf course rankings and reviews like Golf Digest is part of this new expansion plan. Bausback said, "that "this integration will soon empower golfers to discover and choose courses with the confidence that comes from decades of expert evaluation.”
This latest update brings with it place cards that now indicate reviews, descriptions, and images by expert outlets. Users can also book from select hotels on Maps plus soon have the option to schedule reservations through Michelin and book tee times via Supreme Golf. David Dorn, Apple's senior director of Internet Software and Services Product, states that "these new integrations make Maps an even more useful and seamless resource for users to discover great new places whether in their hometown or traveling somewhere new."