Apple Maps Gets A Delicious Update That Will Have Foodies Jumping For Joy









Imagine planning a fancy dinner. Now, when you pull up Apple Maps is about to become your new best friend for finding the perfect spot for any occasion! Starting today, say goodbye to endless scrolling through generic reviews. Apple Maps is rolling out a potentially useful new feature where users can view and search for Michelin-starred, Green Star, and Bib Gourmand restaurants (and Michelin Key hotels, too). Further down the road, rankings, expert reviews, and insights from The Infatuation and Golf Digest will be added.Imagine planning a fancy dinner. Now, when you pull up Apple Maps , you can view Michelin-starred restaurants and Michelin Key hotels. Michelin probably doesn't need any introductions, but many restaurants live and die by this prestigious award; earning even a single Michelin star (out of three) signifies exceptional culinary excellence, indicating a restaurant serves outstanding food and offers a high-quality dining experience. These restaurants, with their rankings and reviews, are then added to the renown guide made available to foodies worldwide.





Want something a bit more hip and trendy? New York–based restaurant recommendation website and messaging service The Infatuation will soon be joining the party, bringing its curated restaurant recommendations straight to your fingertips. Paul Needham, The Infatuation CEO is thrilled that the company will be able to "bring our authentic, relatable, and curated restaurant recommendations to Apple Maps."



