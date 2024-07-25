Apple Maps Navigates To Web Browsers As Competition With Google Revs Up
Apple Maps has made its way to web browsers via a public beta, but users will need to use a supported browser. Depending on which device is being used, Apple Maps is supported on Safari, Edge, and Chrome browsers only (sorry, Firefox users).
When it comes to navigation, Google Maps most likely comes to most minds. The popular navigation tool recently added a feature that makes it easier for owners of electric vehicles to find charging stations, as well as adding new and innovative AI tools. The move by Apple to make its Maps application available on select web browsers places it in direct competition with Google Maps, just ahead of the Cupertino-based company unleashing its own Apple Intelligence to the masses.
In a press release, Apple remarked, “Now, users can get driving and walking directions; find great places and useful information including photos, hours, ratings, and reviews; take actions like ordering food directly from the Maps place card; and browse Guides to discover places to eat, shop, and explore in cities around the world.” The company added there will be additional features like Look Around, made available in the coming months.
For those wishing to take Apple Maps for a spin, however, they will need to use one of three supported browsers. On a Mac or iPad, Maps will be available via Safari, Edge, and Chrome. For Windows PC users, the Maps webpage is available on Edge or Chrome browsers. Other browsers, such as Firefox, are not supported at this time, but Apple has stated it has plans to bring it to more browsers and platforms in the future. It is also important to note Maps is only available in English for now as well.
Since Apple Map’s inception in 2012 on the iPhone, the company has slowly rolled out updates to enhance user experience. While Apple plans on adding new features in the near future, it is not clear what new features Apple may bring to the navigation tool once its Apple Intelligence is fully rolled out, but it would make sense to bring the two together in some form in the future.
