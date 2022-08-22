Apple Maps En Route To Start Showing Search Related Ads Next Year

Navigation apps are probably among the most used apps by anyone traveling with a smart phone. These apps are so prevalent that it is significantly less common for one to keep a physical map in their vehicle as was the case only a mere fifteen years ago. If you need to get somewhere you probably use an app like Google Maps, Waze, or Apple Maps. These may even be connected to Android Auto or iOS CarPlay. Apple has decided to take advantage of these apps' popularity and Apple Maps will reportedly include advertisements as early as next year.