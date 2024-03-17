CATEGORIES
Dine With A Michelin Star Chef 20 Miles Above Earth In A SpaceVIP Balloon

by Tim SweezySunday, March 17, 2024, 01:10 PM EDT
hero spacevip neptune image
Who has dining on a Michelin-starr rated meal 20 miles above the Earth’s surface in a space balloon on their bucket list? Well, for those that do, luxury space travel company SpaceVIP is offering tickets to do just that, aboard Space Perspective’s space balloon, with dinner prepared by Michelin-starred chef, Rasmus Munk.

The six hour-long voyage begins at 4am from the iconic runway at Cape Canaveral, Florida, what was often used by the Space Shuttle. From there, the space balloon will begin its two-hour ascension to an astounding 100,000 feet above sea level. An early start gives travelers the ability to view Earth as the sun rises, illuminating the edges of the upper atmosphere.

spacevip neptune interior

Once Space Perspective’s Spaceship Neptune reaches its destined height, voyagers will begin a two-hour period where they will be treated to the Michelin-starred chef’s meal, cocktails, and, of course, the exquisite views of space and the Earth below. Oh, and there will be Wi-Fi available for sharing the momentous moment with friends and family back on Earth in real-time. Four-hours into the adventure, the space balloon will begin its two-hour long descension back to Earth, landing “gently in the ocean.”

For those wondering just how much a trip like this cost, be ready to shell out nearly $500k for the trip and meal. If anyone thinks that the price will keep seats empty, think again. In less than 24 hours of the announcement, people were already asking the company where they could get on the waitlist.

image of neptune travel

Space Perspective’s Neptune balloon, coming in at a staggering 650-feet (200-meters) tall when fully inflated, uses hydrogen instead of helium to float the spaceship into the air. SpaceVIP explains floating is made possible by the buoyancy force, “which is exactly how a boat stays afloat on water.” The company adds the space balloon is specially designed to operate in the near-vacuum environment that exists 20 miles above Earth, and the technologies used ensure a “safe ride for everyone on board.” According to SpaceVIP’s website, Neptune can carry up to 8 passengers.

As of right now, the menu has not been finalized for the nearly $500k trip. However, in an interview, Munk remarked he wants the meal to be as innovative as the journey itself. Munk hinted at a meal with aerogel-inspired food, along with an encapsulated aroma. The Danish chef was ranked fifth in the World’s Best 50 Restaurants guide in 2023.

spacevip passengers looking out

SpaceVIP announced that it hopes to take its first voyagers to the brink of space by the end of 2024. Anyone wanting more information about the trip can request additional details from the company’s website.
